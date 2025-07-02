Vishwambara director Vassishta on delay of Chiranjeevi-led film: 4,800 VFX shots, that’s why it’s taking time

Telugu cinema's megastar, Chiranjeevi, is busy with multiple films at any given point of time. One of his current commitments has been in the making for over two years now, Vishwambhara, directed by young filmmaker Vassishta, who made his debut with the hit Kalyan Ram Telugu film, Bimbisara. To date, the makers have yet to lock a release date, and this has disappointed Chiranjeevi fans. Director Vassishta and Chiranjeevi in a poster from Vishwambara

Various reasons have been reported about the film’s delay, with sources suggesting that Vishwambhara is yet to lock its post-theatrical deals, including OTT. There are also rumours that the shoot is yet to be wrapped up. And now, director Vassishta has finally opened up about the delay, stating that the extensive VFX work is what has been consuming time.

"There are close to 4,800 VFX shots in Vishwambhara, and various companies are working around the clock to enhance the graphics. This is the first time a Telugu film will have such massive VFX work, and that is the major reason the film is getting delayed," said Vassishta in an interview with Gulte.

The young director also adds that the makers intend to give audiences a memorable experience when they come to the movie halls. Vishwambhara is a fantasy drama that has Chiranjeevi paired opposite Trisha Krishnan. MM Keeravani has composed the music for this film.

Chiranjeevi upset over trolling following teaser?

Yet another major rumor about the film is that after the release of the teaser, the film faced massive trolling, and this upset Chiranjeevi, who ordered the graphics to be revamped entirely. But Vassishta slams the news as fake and says extensive VFX work is the reason for the delay. On the other hand, Chiranjeevi has started shooting for another film, which is being directed by Anil Ravipudi, and it might hit the screens earlier than Vishwambhara.