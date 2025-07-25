Vishwambhara: Chiranjeevi and Mouni Roy team up for a special dance number in final schedule of film

Vishwambhara is Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi's most-awaited film that has been in the making for the last two years. Earlier slated to release during the Sankranthi season of 2025, the film was postponed due to poor VFX. A teaser was unveiled on the occasion of Chiranjeevi's birthday, but sadly, the promo was trolled for its tacky VFX, following which, the megastar asked the makers to redo those portions entirely. Vishwambhara to be wrapped up with special number featuring Chiranjeevi and Mouni Roy

Meanwhile, the last leg of the film’s shoot has kick-started in Hyderabad, with a special song featuring Hindi actress Mouni Roy being canned at a specially-erected set. This song will also feature Chiranjeevi in a proper dance number after a very long time. As the film has been delayed, Vishwambhara has lost some of its buzz, and to make things interesting, the makers have added this special number.

Vassistha, of Bimbisara fame, is directing this film, and it is only his second movie in his career. Trisha Krishnan is playing the female lead in this film, and this is also the second time she is teaming up with Chiranjeevi after Stalin. MM Keeravani, the Oscar award winner, is composing music for this film, which is a fantasy drama being made on a massive budget.

Vishwambhara aiming at a Dussehra 2025 release

With the completion of this special song, the shoot will be wrapped up. The news in film circles is that the makers are planning a Dussehra release in October 2025. Vishwambhara is high on fantasy and is expected to be on the lines of Chiranjeevi's iconic hit, Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, featuring Sridevi as the female lead.

On the other hand, Chiranjeevi has also started shooting for yet another film of his that is being directed by Anil Ravipudi, who is high on the success of Sankranthiki Vasthunnam. The yet-untitled film has Nayanthara as the female lead. But all eyes are on Vishwambhara as it has finally reached completion, and the release date will be announced soon.