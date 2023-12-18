Whitney Cummings is a mom! Comedian welcomes first child, says she ‘3-D printed a human’

Comedian Whitney Cummings has given birth to her first child, a baby boy. She announced the arrival of her son in an Instagram post. Whitney Cummings has given birth to her first child, a baby boy (whitneycummings/Instagram)

“3-D printed a human. Enjoy me never having brushed hair again,” Whitney captioned a photo of herself, with the little palm of the child visible.

Back in June, Whitney debuted her baby bump in an Instagram post. Posting a series of poolside photos with her dog, she wrote, “In these pix I am with child. And there’s a baby in me too. Human pup coming December. All tour dates in 2023 still happening I just may fall over a couple times.”

In another previous Instagram post, she revealed that her then-upcoming baby was a boy.“This just in: it’s a BOY,” she wrote. “Help me name this monster. Rusty? Dusty? Bill?”

Who is the father ofWhitney Cummings’ child?

It is unclear who the father of the child is, and Whitney has not identified him either. However, she told listeners of the“Cancelled with Tana Mongeau” podcast in June that she shared her son with “some guy from North Carolina.”

Whitney got pregnant naturally. However, several years ago, she had opened up about freezing her eggs.“I don’t want to have kids right now, which also means no one wants to have kids with me either,” she said during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. “I’m just postponing just so I have time.”

Many years later, she told Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist that she was ready to “try … to get pregnant.”

“Any takers?” she asked in the Today show in February. “Any husbands in New York? There [are] no husbands in LA. Everyone’s on fentanyl and mushrooms. I can’t.”