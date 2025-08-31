Who is Anjali Raghav? Actor who accused Pawan Singh of misbehaviour, starred in Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha film

Actor-model Anjali Raghav, who recently found herself in the midst of a controversy, is well known for her work in the Haryanvi music industry. She has starred in many music videos, as well as a serial. Anjali Raghav regularly shares posts on Instagram for her fans.

Who is Anjali Raghav

Anjali has starred in many songs over the years, such as Kalas Ka Tikka, Chutki Bajana Chod De, Babu Aali Rajdoot, Madam Nache Nache Re, Ke Jindal Ke Byah Rakhi, and Atvaar Ki Chhutti. She was also part of the film Tevar, directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. It also starred Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha. The film was released in theatres in January 2015.

Anjali has been part of this serial and movie

Anjali has also featured in the TV serial Kairi-Rishta Khatta Meetha. She played the role of Sweety Ashok Shrivastav in the 2012 show. It also starred Preeti Choudary, Jay Bhanushali, Saurabh Dubey, Hema Singh, Abhinav Kohli, Dipti Dhyani and Meet Mukhi among others.

She is also quite active on her social media platforms. On Instagram, she regularly shares posts. She posts pictures and videos from her projects as well as personal life including her vacations. Anjali has 1.8 million followers and is following 75 accounts on Instagram. Born in June 1992, in New Delhi, she has two sisters--Shikha Raghav and Shivani Raghav and a brother Kamal Raghav.

Anjali Raghav and Pawan Singh row

Anjali recently made headlines after actor Pawan Singh touched her waist without her consent and even though she looked visibly uncomfortable. The incident took place at the promotional event of his recently released song Saiya Seva Kare, which also features Anjali. While Pawan was slammed on social media platforms, Anjali was questioned as to why she didn't protest against his action.

Following this, Anjali shared videos on Instagram saying that she was "very disturbed" and felt like crying after the incident. She added that she doesn't support "touching any girl without her permission" and called it "very wrong." She had said, "Main Bhojpuri industry mein ab kaam nahi karungi. Artist hoon, toh nayi cheezin try karne ka mann karta hai, lekin main apni pariwaar aur Haryana mein khush hoon (I will no longer work in the Bhojpuri industry. I am an artist, so I do feel like trying new things, but I am happy with my family and in Haryana)."

Pawan apologised, Anjali forgave him

Hours after her video, Pawan Singh took to his Instagram Stories and apologised to Anjali. A part of his note read, "Mujhe jab iss baat ki jaankari huyi, toh mujhe bura laga. Mera aapke prati koi bhi ghalat intention nahi tha kyuki humlog kalakaar hai. Iske bawajood, agar aapko humari kisi bhi byawahaar se taqleef huyi ho toh uske liye main shama prarthi hoon (When I came to know about the matter, I felt very bad. I had no wrong intention towards you as we are artists. Even then, if you were hurt by my behaviour, then I apologise)."

Anjali reacted to the post saying, “Pawan Singh ji ne apni galti ki manfi mangli hai. Wo mujhse bade hai aur senior artist hai ...maine unhe manf kar dia hai ...mai is bat ko aur aage nahi badhana chahti. Jai Shree Ram (Pawan Singh ji admitted his mistake and apologised. He is elder to me and a senior artist. I have forgiven him. I do not wish to take this matter forward any further. Jai Shree Ram).”