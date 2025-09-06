Will Arnett sparks new romance with Carolyn Murphy after split from Alessandra Brawn

Actor Will Arnett, who serves as the co-host of the Smartless podcast, has parted ways with his girlfriend Alessandra Brawn and is now in a romantic relationship with model Carolyn Murphy, according to People magazine. Arnett and Brawn, who share a 5-year-old son, Denny, split from each other last year after being together for nearly five years. An insider told the magazine that they "remain committed" as "co-parents." Will Arnett and Carolyn Murphy with Sean Hayes and his partner Scott Icenogle(Instagram/seanhayes)

Also Read: Spotting ghostlighting: How to recognise this toxic dating trend and protect yourself

Will Arnett is dating Carolyn Murphy

Arnett, 55, has been with the 51-year-old model and environmental advocate for some time now. Recently, the two of them were spotted enjoying Sean Hayes' "Good Night, Oscar" play on London's West End. On August 23, Hayes posted a photograph on Instagram, featuring him alongside his partner Scott Icenogle backstage with Arnett and Murphy. "Another recent surprise visit from one of the greats. Love you, Willie. #GoodNightOscar," read the caption. As of now, the new couple has not publicly admitted their love for each other.

Will Arnett, Carolyn Murphy's past relationships

Murphy was previously married to entrepreneur Jake Schroeder and shares a 24-year-old daughter, Dylan Blue, with him, as per People. In her long modelling career, she has been the brand ambassador for Estée Lauder, besides gracing the Vogue magazine cover more than 70 times.

Also Read: Jannik Sinner and Brooks Nader spark dating rumors: Here's all you need to know

Arnett was earlier married to Penelope Ann Miller for a brief period and later to Amy Poehler between 2003 and 2016, and shares two sons with Poehler. Besides this, he also has a son with Alessandra Brawn. Arnett and Poehler have remained close to each other despite their split. She was recently seen on Arnett’s podcast.

Currently enjoying his relationship with Murphy, Arnett is also gearing up for the release of his next movie, "Is This Thing On?". The Bradley Cooper-directed movie features Arnett as a comedian who has faced multiple issues in his personal life.

FAQs

Who all are there in Is This Thing On?

Besides Will Arnett, the movie stars Laura Dern, Andra Day, and Bradley Cooper, among others.

When will "Is This Thing On?" release?

It hits theaters on December 19, 2025.

Are Will Arnett and Alessandra Brawn together?

No, the two of them have parted ways.