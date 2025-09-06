Jannik Sinner and Brooks Nader spark dating rumors: Here's all you need to know

Jannik Sinner, the defending champion at the US Open 2025, is all set to face Canada’s Félix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinals on Friday, September 5. The world no. 1 was recently linked to model Brooks Nader after she made an appearance at the tournament, Swoon reported. Jannik Sinner is being linked to Brooks Nader after the model was seen at the US Open.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Speculations regarding the two of them were fueled when Brooks appeared at the US Open on August 31. However, the New York Post reported that she was not in attendance for his match, specifically.

On Tuesday, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model appeared on Jimmy Kimmel's talk show, where the 28-year-old was directly asked by the host whether she had met her match in Sinner.

In reply, she said, "Is this like an interrogation? I’m so scared right now”.

Also read: Tennis-Resurgent Osaka exits US Open inspired not sad

Is Jannik Sinner dating Brooks Nader?

At the US Open, Nader was spotted during Carlos Alcaraz’s Round of 16 match against Arthur Rinderknech. She was seated next to Stephen Colbert and his wife, Evelyn.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she asked the host to check with Colbert which match they attended. "I don’t think he was playing in that one. You’re close, you’re warm,” she added.

Last week, Nader's sister teased her about Sinner when all of them featured on Page Six Radio. Grace Ann Nader said on the show that Nader received multiple DMs from athletes. She added that his name "rhymes with winner”.

At the finale of Love Thy Nader, Brooks acknowledged that there was one person whom she "cannot wait to see what happens there”.

Also read: Djokovic aims to 'mess up' Sinner-Alcaraz plans at US Open

Jannik Sinner's past relationships

Earlier, Sinner was dating Russian tennis player Anna Kalinskaya. But the two of them are no longer together and parted ways earlier this year, according to Swooon.

The breakup was confirmed by him during an Italian Open press conference in May. "I’m not in a relationship,” he had said. They first confirmed their relationship in May last year.

Prior to this, he dated Maria Braccini for more than three years.

The internet personality was first linked to Sinner in 2020. They split in 2024.

FAQs

When and where to watch the Jannik Sinner vs Félix Auger-Aliassime match?

Fans can watch the game from 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Who was Brooks Nader dating earlier?

She was earlier involved with Dancing with the Stars performer Gleb Savchenko.

Is Jannik Sinner dating Brooks Nader?

As of now, they have not openly discussed their alleged relationship.