Paramore concert: NBA star Stephen Curry performs ‘Misery Business’ with the rock band at Chase Center

Paramore fans who attended the band's concert at Chase Center were happily surprised by an exhilarating performance by none other than Stephen Curry. "So look, you know us and Steph, we go back a few years and today is our reunion," Hayley cheered.

The four-time NBA champion took to the stage and joined the band's lead singer Hayley Williams to perform the Paramore hit “Misery Business,” a single from their fan-favourite album “Riot!”, released in 2007.

"Tonight we’re going to sing something together. And listen, from the moment Steph takes the mic, this is no longer a Paramore show, this is a Steph Curry show."

The crowd went wild and Stephen took over the concert completely. While belting out the number one song on the list of the 10 greatest Paramore songs, Stephen resembled a musical rockstar, walking up to the edge of the stage, leaning in towards the fans- as if he'd done it a million times before.

Earlier the band had to cancel their show at Chase two hours before it was due to begin, because of being ill. On Monday night, during the show, Hayley told the crowd that she was still sick but had some help singing from Curry.

The concert is a part of the band's ongoing “This Is Why Tour,” which began on 2nd October 2022 and is supposed to end on 28th November 2023. It is the fifth concert tour by the American rock band, in support of their sixth studio album This Is Why (2023).

In her banter between the songs, Hayley thanked Tiktok as the number of Paramore fans had grown throughout the pandemic as more listeners discovered the band through the app.

“It's never too late to join this party, b***h,” she said to the audience.

