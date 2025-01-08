Pritish Nandy dies at 73; from journalism to filmmaking to literature, he wore many hats

Mumbai, Veteran journalist, poet and filmmaker Pritish Nandy passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday, sources close to him said. Nandy , a Padma Shri awardee, died after a cardiac arrest at his home in south Mumbai and his last rites were performed in the evening, they said. In a social media post, veteran actor and Nandy's friend Anupam Kher paid glowing tributes to him. "Deeply deeply saddened and shocked to know about the demise of one of my dearest and closest friends #PritishNandy! Amazing poet, writer, filmmaker and a brave and unique editor/journalist!" Kher wrote. "He was my support system and a great source of strength in my initial days in Mumbai. We shared lots of things in common. He was also one of the most fearless people I had come across. Always Larger than life. I learnt so many things from him. Off-late we didn’t meet much. But there was a time when we were inseparable! I will never forget when he surprised me by putting me on the cover of Filmfare and more importantly The Illustrated Weekly ," Kher added. Nandy was a former Rajya Sabha member of the Shiv Sena and also an animal rights advocate. His company, Pritish Nandy Communications , made films like 'Sur', 'Kaante', 'Jhankaar Beats', 'Chameli', 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi', and 'Pyaar Ke Side Effects' and also produced the web series 'Four More Shots Please!' Nandy wrote around 40 books of poetry in English and translated poems from Bengali, Urdu, and Punjabi into English. Other Bollywood actors also paid tributes to the veteran journalist-filmmaker. "Deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Mr. Pritish Nandy. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones. May his memory be a blessing and may you find strength in this difficult time. Rest in peace, sir," wrote actor Neil Nitin Mukesh "Shocked and saddened to hear of @PritishNandy Sir’s demise! He was a maverick and wore his many hats with elan! He put so many talented people on the map in the movie business! Thank you, and farewell, Sir! RIP," said another actor Ranvir Shorey in his condolence message. According to the website of his company PNC, "Poet, painter, renowned journalist and editor, television personality, animal activist, member of Parliament and maker of some of the best known films of the last decade, Pritish Nandy has changed the face of Indian media many times over." He served as Chairman of PNC, one of the first media and entertainment companies to go public in 2000. Nandy received the Padma Shri, the EM Forster Literary Award, the UNESCO Asia Pacific Heritage Award, the International Association Award from the Humane Society of the United States, the Friends of Liberation War Honour from Bangladesh, and 100's of award nominations for the films PNC has produced, from all over the world, said the website. The company described Nandy as a "magician with words and a true torch bearer for Incredible India".

