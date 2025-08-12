Rachita Ram in Coolie: 5 must-watch films of the Dimple Queen to stream on OTT

Kannada actress Rachita Ram makes her Kollywood debut with the big-ticket release, Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead. Coolie is her first non-Kannada film after over a decade in movies, which, she says is because she was adamant to spend the first 10 years of her acting career on home ground, before venturing out. During the making of the film, when rumours spread that Rachita would be in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, she’d chosen not to confirm or deny it, preferring to let the makers announce when the time was right. Rachita Ram in Coolie

That announcement came with the film’s trailer, which has a split- second visual of the actress, who is fondly known as Kannada cinema’s Dimple Queen. She joins her I Love You co-star Upendra in the film that releases world wide on August 14, 2025. It’s been reported that Rachita has a role with grey shades in Coolie.

Here are 5 must-watch films of Dimple Queen Rachita Ram available on OTTplay Premium

Bul Bul

Rachita Ram made her Kannada film debut in 2013 with Bul Bul, a film that was inspired by the Telugu movie Darling and the Hollywood flick 50 First Dates. Rachita was paired with Challenging Star Darshan in the film directed by MD Sridhar, which went on to become the highest grossing Kannada film of the year.

Dil Rangeela

Rachita was paired with Golden Star Ganesh in the Preetham directed romantic comedy. A love triangle, the film also stars Priyanka Kumar, beside Rangayana Raghu, Achyuth Kumar, Yamuna Srinidhi, among others.

Ranna

Rachita’s first film with Kiccha Sudeep came in 2015, when she was paired with him in Ranna, the remake of the Telugu film Attarintiki Daredi. Directed by Nanda Kishore, the action comedy received mixed reviews, but was a commercial success.

Chakravyuha

Writer-director Saravanan adapted his Tamil film Ivan Veramathiri as Chakravyuha, with the late Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar in the lead. Rachita was paired with Puneeth in the film, which featured music by S Thaman. One of the highlights of the soundtrack was that War 2’s Jr NTR sang a song, Geleya Geleya.

Seetharama Kalyana

A Harsha, who soon makes his Bollywood debut with Baaghi 4, wrote and directed the action drama Seetharama Kalyana, with Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Rachita in the lead. The film marked the Kannada debut of Sanjay Kapoor, who was joined by others like Bhagyashree, Madhoo, P Ravi Shankar, R Sarathkumar, among others.