Ranbir Kapoor's fans are swooning at this unseen picture from wedding reception: 'Alia Bhatt, you won'

  • Ranbir Kapoor's pictures from his wedding reception bash have made their way to the internet. The photos seem to have been clicked in his walk-in closet. 
Ranbir Kapoor decked up in a black suit for his wedding reception.
Published on Apr 20, 2022 02:08 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt let their hair down at their post-wedding reception bash which had many from the film industry joining them for a celebration. Ranbir opted for a black suit while Alia wore a short silver Oscar de la Renta dress for the bling-themed bash. Now, more pics of Ranbir's look for the day have been shared online. Also read: Varun Dhawan asked to share wishes for Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, actor plugs his own film. Watch

Inside pictures from the reception show Ranbir all decked up for the reception. He looks a dapper in a three-piece suit with a tie as he gets clicked. As the photos were shared on Reddit, fans of the actor praised him for his look.

A fan commented, “His hairstylist definitely needs a raise because my man here is looking fiiiine.” Another said, “Yaar yeh kitna handsome hain.. touchwood (ow handsome he is).” One more fan said, “the man is handsome I can't deny.” Yet another comment read, “Ranbir is fire..He is handsome, he is charming, he is talented.” A fan even said, “Alia you WON, he is so goooooooood looking.”

A curious fan also asked if the picture was actually clicked in his walk-in wadrobe. "Is that his walk-in wardrobe? Omgeeee," said the Reddit user. Another commented, “Yes that's his wardrobe couldn't get good peek but many of those looks are he already wore and he shares his wardrobe space I think.”

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot at their favourite spot in Ranbir's house on April 14. Only close family members and friends attended the two-day wedding. It was followed by a reception that had all from Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor to Karan Johar in attendance.

Both Alia and Ranbir resumed work after the nuptials. Alia was spotted in a pink salwar-kameez at the Kalina airport in Mumbai on Tuesday. Ranbir was spotted in black casuals for a dubbing session in the city on Wednesday.

ranbir kapoor alia bhatt
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
