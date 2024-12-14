Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Reynolds gives Wrexham locals early Christmas gifts and watches team play with famous guests

AP |
Dec 14, 2024 11:36 PM IST

Reynolds gives Wrexham locals early Christmas gifts and watches team play with famous guests

WREXHAM, Wales — Ryan Reynolds treated Wrexham's locals to an early Christmas gift on his latest trip to north Wales — and he brought more Hollywood celebrities along for the ride.

Reynolds gives Wrexham locals early Christmas gifts and watches team play with famous guests
Reynolds gives Wrexham locals early Christmas gifts and watches team play with famous guests

Reynolds, who co-owns Wrexham's soccer club with Rob McElhenney, watched the team draw with Cambridge 2-2 on Saturday in the company of actor and producer Channing Tatum, who appeared in the latest “Deadpool and Wolverine” movie alongside Reynolds.

Also at the match was Brandon Sklenar, who co-starred with Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively, in romantic drama “It Ends With Us,” and Green Day singer Billie Joe Armstrong.

The previous night, Reynolds went to a pub in the center of Wrexham and said he would be buying a round of drinks for everyone there. He joked the pub “might be bussing in another hundred people” to benefit from his generosity.

In video footage shared on social media, Reynolds took to the microphone in the pub and said: “If I don’t come visit each and every one of you tonight in your homes, I just want to say happy holidays.”

He said he couldn’t stay long because he wanted to make the most of his “night off” away from his children.

Reynolds and McElhenney have owned Wrexham since 2021 and have overseen the team's rise from the fifth tier of the English game. The team's notoriety has increased since the owners launched a popular fly-on-the-wall TV series, “Welcome to Wrexham.”

After the draw with Cambridge, Wrexham was third in League One, two points off the lead.

soccer: /hub/soccer

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get more updates from...
See more
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On