Riteish Deshmukh has sweet reaction to being told he won't get discount for 'acting like kids' with his sons. See post

Riteish Deshmukh, who shares two sons Riaan and Rahyl with his wife Genelia D'Souza, posted a picture of the four of them together to mark Father's Day on Sunday. The actor had a sweet reaction, when someone made fun of him and Genelia for acting like kids with their sons. Also Read| Shakti Kapoor dances with Genelia D'Souza, poses with Riteish Deshmukh: Fans say, 'Crime Master Gogo on the dance floor'

Riteish shared the picture on his social media accounts on Sunday, and captioned it, "To be a father is a privilege, to a good father is a responsibility. To be a great father … you have the mother. #HappyFathersDay @geneliad." The picture showed him, Genelia, and their two children posing for a goofy picture at a restaurant with chopsticks in their mouths. Genelia commented on the picture on Instagram, "Today's your day. Credit only to you We love you."

Riteish Deshmukh's Father's Day post.

Meanwhile, a Twitter user made a joke about Riteish and Genelia's expressions, writing, "Ye bacchon waali harkatein karne se discount nahi milega (behaving like kids won't get you a discount)." In response, Riteish tweeted, "Nahi. Lekin mere bacchon ke saath mujhe mera bachpan mil jaata hai, aur usme koi discount nahi chahiye (No I won't. But I get my childhood back with these kids and I don't need any discount for that)."

Riteish Deshmukh replies to tweet about his picture with his sons and wife.

Riteish and Genelia married in 2012 and welcomed their first child Riaan in 2014. They welcomed their second son Rahyl in 2016. Genelia had shared videos from their recent restaurant visit in addition to more clips of her husband spending time with their kids on the occasion of Father's Day.

Praising Riteish, the actor had written, "I feel Fathers always get the raw deal. Mums are always given more credit than what Dads get. But my dearest darling father of my kids @riteishd, I want you to know, that I may be Riaan’s, Rahyl’s and Flash’s heart, but you will always be their heartbeat and what’s the use of a heart if it doesn’t beat. Thank you for being the greatest Baba in the world."

Riteish and Genelia are filming Mister Mummy, which will mark the first time they will star opposite each other in a full-fledged role since their 2012 film Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya which had released just weeks after their marriage. They had made their acting debut together with the 2003 romantic drama Tujhe Meri Kasam.

