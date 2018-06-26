Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla are made for each other in this wedding reception pic

Newly-wed Rubina Dilaik shared a photo of herself with husband Abhinav Shukla, reportedly from their wedding reception in Ludhiana. While Rubina is dressed in a beautiful shimmery gown, Abhinav looked sharp in a black kurta with red waistcoat. Rubina captioned the picture, “Standing in the light of your Halô...... “

The wedding video of the couple was also released by their official photographer in which the two of them look lovely together. The couple tied the knot on June 21, and their wedding reception was held in Ludhiana, which is where the actor wore the gown designed by Neeta Lulla.

The couple will host a wedding reception in Mumbai for their friends from the industry. Speaking about her wedding, Rubina told HT in an earlier interview, “Before we dated, we worked together in my first show, 10 years ago, but then we didn’t know each other very well, we only knew of each other. And the decision of taking our relationship to marriage wasn’t based on a right or a wrong time. We just thought that we want to get married and we made things happen for us.”

Speaking about tying the knot in a palace, the actor said, “We always wanted to have a low key wedding because for us, it’s celebrating each other’s presence with our loved ones only. Also, having it in a palace is not the idea for an extravagant affair because Raj Kumar Uday Singh offered my father that he’d love to host our wedding in his palace and hence the idea came forth. Also, Abhinav wished to have a wedding in the mountains or a forest and this palace is lavishly spread in a forest with trees around, so it came up like a perfect setting.”

