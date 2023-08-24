Sam Asghari scores $10K monthly from Britney for new home, denied memoir profit

Sam Asghari filed for a divorce from Britney Spears earlier this July. An ironclad prenup protects Britney Spears from shelling out her money to her ex-husband. However, it seems the ‘Family Business’ actor surely knows how to keep the business going. Though he may not get any money from the sales of Britney's upcoming memoir, the singer still pays $10K monthly, for Sam's lavish residence in Los Angeles. The fitness trainer turned-actor still manages to collect a whopping $10K a month from his ex-wife.(REUTERS)

Britney Spears will be releasing her memoir, titled, ‘The Woman In Me,’ on October 24, 2023. The 'Criminal' singer has made about $15 million from the book deal.

While Sam Asghari's lawyer may be challenging their prenup in court, the actor will still not be able to acquire any penny of Britney's worth, said sources to Page Six.

“Britney and Sam have a totally iron-clad prenup. He gets basically nothing — there are no millions, and he certainly will not profit from Britney’s book, that’s her book,” said the source.

Sam gains nothing from the book sales, prior to or post it's release even if Britney addresses their breakup within the pages of her tell-all memoir.

However, it seems not all doors are closed for the fitness trainer turned actor as he still manages to collect a whopping $10K a month from his ex-wife.

According to a report by TMZ, sources connected to the ex-couple state that Britney pays $10K a month, for Sam's new residence in Los Angeles.

Though $10K is the cost of a standard apartment in LA, it seems Sam was able to work out a better deal for a lower price.

Since the singer seemed to be a 'little shocked' at their breakup, it comes as a surprise that she would pay such an amount for her ex-husband.

When asked about the same, sources said Britney's handlers thought of it as a wise gesture to make.

While the couple has not come to terms with other parts of their divorce, they have finally decided on the ownership of their co-owned dogs, with one being with Sam and the other three with Britney.

