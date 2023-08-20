Britney and Sam's biggest divorce flashpoint isn't assets but...

Britney Spears reportedly refuses to allow ex-husband Sam Asghari the custody of their two dogs after he filed for a divorce from the pop star on Wednesday. The ex-couple got engaged in September 2021 and wed in June 2022..(REUTERS)

Sam, the fitness trainer turned actor gifted Britney, a Doberman named Porsha in 2021, and later the couple adopted an Australian Shepherd named Sawyer in February.

The Post obtained Sam's filing of the divorce which asked Britney to be required to pay spousal support and cover his legal fees, and court costs, additionally asking for “separate assets” and “various items”- which the “Criminal” singer fears might include the two furry giants.

On Friday, a source close to the pop star told the Daily Mail “Regarding [Britney and Sam’s shared] property, the most difficult part of dividing any assets will be their two dogs, but Sam gave Porsha to Britney as a present and she was the one who wanted to adopt Sawyer when they were in Maui.”

Another source also stated to the outlet that Britney is not interested in keeping the four-carat diamond ring Sam gave her as an engagement ring as he allegedly didn't pay a dime for it.

“Sam can have that ring. It was free from the jeweller [Roman Malayev] and she doesn’t want it anymore. She has enough diamonds,” said the source.

Unfortunately, things are not in favour of Sam as he might as well walk away with nothing from the divorce considering Britney's air tight prenup.

Recently, rumours spread that the ‘Family Business’ actor was threatening Britney for negotiations on the prenup or else he would reveal some of her secrets. However, Sam's rep has denied all such accusations.

“There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos. However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be.”

“Sam has always and will always support her."

A source close to Britney told The Post, that the singer is “doing well” post the split and is rather more excited about her upcoming memoir ‘The Woman in Me’ and creating new music."

The ex-couple got engaged in September 2021 and wed in June 2022.

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop