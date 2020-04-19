Sharad gifts wife “quality time” for first wedding anniversary

entertainment

Who says you can’t celebrate during the lockdown? Actor Sharad Malhotra is making sure to leave no stone unturned while celebrating his first wedding anniversary and making it special for his wife Ripci. The couple tied the knot last year on April 20 in Mumbai.

Sharad Malhotra with his wife Ripci Bathia during one of their wedding ceremonies last year

“In the midst of this pandemic, we will be celebrating our first wedding anniversary and what better than to have only each other’s company and be under house arrest (laughs). We shall cook a meal together, listen to some soulful music and sipping on our favourite red wine,” he says.

Ask him what is the best thing about being married to Ripci, and he says, “The best thing I discovered about my partner during this quarantine period is that she is a motivating and encouraging person to be with. She has a very positive outlook towards life and loves to live in the moment. She is very caring and compassionate, too.”

The Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki actor loves whatever his wife cooks. “Ripci has amazing culinary skills, which we both discovered thanks to the lockdown. We are foodies and she makes some of the most delicious dishes. I loved shahi paneer, dal makhani, pindi chole to the simplest of dal khichdi prepared by her. I usually make the morning bed tea for her and it makes for the perfect start for her day,” he says.

To make sure to that no one is overloaded with work, both Sharad amd Ripci have divided the housework. “Ripci takes care of the kitchen, I clean the house. And as we are caffeine lovers, we love making tea or coffee for each other multiple times in the day,” he says.

Sharad admits he didn’t have the time to buy a gift for her before the lockdown and now time is the most precious gift he can give. “Since our wedding, we were both busy with our work commitments and could not spend enough time with each other. Now, that we are at home together, I will be gifting her all of my time and attention and probably get hers as well, till return to normalcy.”