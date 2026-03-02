Sushmita Sen and her mother, Subhra Sen, rent out a Mumbai apartment in Goregaon for over ₹73 lakh

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen and her mother, Subhra Sen, have rented their apartment in Mumbai's Goregaon for three years at a total rent of ₹73.76 lakh, according to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards. Mumbai real estate update: Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen and her mother, Subhra Sen, have rented their apartment in Mumbai's Goregaon for three years at a total rent of ₹73.76 lakh. (HT Files)

The apartment is located on the 12th floor of the Oberoi Exquisite building on the Western Express Highway (WEH) in Goregaon, according to the documents.

The apartment, measuring 1,241 sq ft, is available at a starting monthly rent of ₹1.95 lakh, along with a security deposit of ₹6 lakh, the documents show. The apartment has been rented, along with two parking spaces.

The transaction was registered on February 26, 2026, for which a stamp duty of ₹18,900 and a registration fee of ₹1,000 were paid.

As per Square Yards’ analysis, the lease term is 36 months. The agreed monthly rent commences at Rs. 1.95 lakh for the first year and increases by 5% to Rs. 2.04 lakh in the second year. In the final year, the rent rises by a further 5% to Rs. 2.14 lakh. The cumulative rental value over the entire three-year term is Rs. 73.76 lakh.

Pooja Yeole rented the apartment. Sushmita Sen, her mother and Yeole could not be reached for comment.

Sushmita Sen's mother purchased two apartments in November 2025

The two apartments, located in Oberoi Realty’s Elysian project, were registered in November 2025. The first property purchased by Subhra Sen is worth Rs. 8.40 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 163.59 sq. m. (1,760 sq. ft.). The deal also includes one car parking space. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 42.02 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000, the documents showed.

Subhra Sen's second purchase is valued at Rs. 8.49 crore. It has the same RERA-registered carpet area as the previous apartment and also includes one parking spot. The transaction involved stamp duty of Rs. 42.49 lakh and registration fees of ₹30,000, the documents showed.

All about Goregaon Goregaon is well connected via the Western Express Highway, SV Road, and the Western Line suburban railway and enjoys seamless access to the Mumbai Metro. It is also located close to business districts such as Andheri, Malad and the Bandra Kurla Complex, making daily commutes convenient for corporate executives and entrepreneurs, according to SquareYards.

The presence of major commercial hubs like NESCO IT Park, Mindspace Malad, and Film City further strengthens its appeal as a residential hotspot for professionals across industries. Over the years, several members of the entertainment and business fraternity have also chosen Goregaon and its surrounding areas as their preferred residential base due to its connectivity, infrastructure, and evolving urban lifestyle, SquareYards said.