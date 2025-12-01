Sushmita Sen’s mother buys two flats worth nearly ₹17 crore in Mumbai’s Goregaon East

Sushmita Sen’s mother, Subhra Sen, has purchased two apartments in Goregaon East, Mumbai, for ₹16.89 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by real estate marketplace Square Yards on the website of Inspector General of Registration (IGR). Sushmita Sen’s mother, Subhra Sen, has purchased two apartments in Goregaon East, Mumbai, for ₹16.89 crore.

The two apartments, located in Oberoi Realty’s Elysian project, were registered in November 2025.

According to property registration documents from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), reviewed by Square Yards, the first property purchased by Subhra Sen is worth Rs. 8.40 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 163.59 sq. m. (1,760 sq. ft.). The deal also includes one car parking space. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 42.02 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000, the documents showed.

Subhra Sen's second purchase amounts to Rs. 8.49 crore. It has the same RERA carpet area as the previous apartment and also comes with one parking spot. The transaction involved a stamp duty of Rs. 42.49 lakh along with registration fees of Rs. 30,000, the documents showed.

Subhra Sen could not be reached for a comment.

According to Square Yards Data Intelligence, Elysian by Oberoi Realty has recorded 172 sale registrations with a total transaction value of Rs. 1,715 crore. The average property price in the project stands at Rs. 47,641 per sq ft.

Goregaon East, in Mumbai, is well-connected through the Western Express Highway, Jogeshwari– Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), and the Goregaon railway station, ensuring seamless travel to prime commercial hubs like Andheri, Powai, and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

The locality is home to a growing cluster of corporate parks, IT offices, and media establishments, attracting a diverse community of professionals. With major developments such as the expanding metro network, the upcoming Goregaon-Mulund Link Road, and its proximity to key lifestyle destinations like Oberoi Mall and Film City, Goregaon East is rapidly evolving into a vibrant, urban centre.

In August this year, Bollywood star and former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen, paid a heartfelt birthday tribute to her mother, Subhra Sen, a jewellery designer, calling her a ‘rockstar’ and her ‘hero.’

