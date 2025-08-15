50 years of Rajinikanth: When the Tamil star spoke about looking his age and not wearing wig off-screen

In an industry that runs as much on vanity as it does on talent, Rajinikanth is one such actor who isn’t afraid to show his real self. While his on-screen persona might be all about the swagger, shiny wig, flashy clothes, et al, his off-screen personality is the polar opposite in simple clothes and receding hair. In a 2010 interview with The Telegraph India, Rajinikanth spoke about why he looks his age off-screen. (Also Read: Lakshmi Manchu on 50 years of Rajinikanth: ‘One should pray for the kind of friendship he has with my dad Mohan Babu’) Rajinikanth's off-screen personality looks nothing like his on-screen persona and he has a reason why.

Rajinikanth on looking his age off-screen

Rajinikanth was asked how his fans feel when they see him with a receding hairline, no wig and grey hair off-screen. He said, “It is important to them how you look on celluloid; they’re paying for that. There they feel: my hero should look like a hero. On celluloid if you come like that they will hate it. Outside it doesn’t matter. People are intelligent, they know everything. So why unnecessarily give yourself discomfort?”

The actor also admitted that romancing women younger than him was getting awkward and that he was feeling his age, stating, “Sometimes when I do action scenes or when I dance, I feel it. Age is age. But technicians, directors, they know and they manage. When doing a romantic scene now, you feel awkward. Even if you say it’s just acting, you do feel a little embarrassed.” This interview was taken after Aishwarya Rai, who is more than 20 years younger than him, had played his romantic interest in Enthiran.

Rajinikanth also credited his ‘small build, tight skin’ to his genes, yoga and meditation back then, commenting on how his parents didn’t pass down BP or diabetes to him.

50 years of Rajinikanth

Numerous celebrities, including Kamal Haasan, Hrithik Roshan, Mammootty, Mohanlal and others, congratulated the actor on the milestone of completing 50 years in the film industry. His latest film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, was released on 14 August, breaking several box office records on its opening day.