Actor Harish Kalyan shares romantic pics with fiancée Narmada, announces their engagement: ‘Love you to bits’

Tamil actor Harish Kalyan on the occasion of Dussehra took to Twitter to introduce his fiancée Narmada Udayakumar. On Wednesday, the actor tweeted some cute photos of himself and Narmada as he announced their engagement. Fans congratulated the couple and left sweet comments on their photos. Also read: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal say they have been 'legally married for 2.5 years'

Along with the pictures, Harish also shared a heartfelt note announcing Narmada and his engagement. He tweeted a note and wrote, “With all my heart, for all my life. I'm extremely happy to introduce Narmada Udayakumar, my wife-to-be. Love you to bits. With God’s blessings, as we begin our forever, we seek double the love from you all, now and always.”



Harish’s note read, “I have been fortunate enough to have experienced the gift of unconditional love and affection all through my life. Right from my childhood, where my parents encouraged every little dream of mine, and now where you all, have shown me so much love and support; each of you that helped me imprint my little steps in the world of Cinema. Sharing every success and milestone with you has been the most satisfying part of my journey.”

He added, “And now, with a heart full of happiness, I am writing to share the joy of celebrating the start of an important journey in my personal life. With the blessings of our parents, families, friends from film fraternity and otherwise, media/press fraternity, my dear most fans and all well-wishers, I am delighted to announce my marriage with Narmada Udayakumar. As we embark on a new life journey to explore and reinvent ourselves together, we seek double the blessings and love from you all, now and always.”

Several film industry friends of Harish’s wished him and Narmada. Actor Indhuja tweeted, “Congratulations dear @iamharishkalyan, Narmada. Looking beautiful together (sic).” Filmmaker Badri Venkatesh tweeted, “So, so happy for you my dear @iamharishkalyan. Let the love unleash the creative powers in you too more heights. Love liberates. Have a married life, the universe would shower all the goodness As Gautham says good boys get Good girls dear Harish (sic).”

Harish has been part of Tamil films such as Dharala Prabhu, Pyaar Prema Kaadhal and Oh Manapenne. He made his acting debut in Sindhu Samaveli (2010) opposite Amala Paul. He was also seen on Bigg Boss Tamil season 1, where he finished as the second runner-up.

