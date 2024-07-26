Actor John Vijay accused of harassment again; Chinmayi Sripaada shares screenshots of complaints

Actor John Vijay, known for his work in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi films, has been accused of harassment by some women. Singer Chinmayi Sripaada, who received the complaints, shared screenshots on X (formerly Twitter) detailing their ordeal. (Also Read: Chinmayi Sripaada calls out Maharaja team for working with ‘Tamil industry's favourite molester’ Vairamuthu) Chinmayi Sripaada shares screenshots of John Vijay being accused of harassment.

John Vijay accused of misconduct

A few days ago, while covering the sexual misconduct in Malayalam cinema pertaining to Dileep’s 2017 case, a Newsminute reporter claimed John made advances on her while waiting for an interview.

Since then, Chinmayi shared screenshots of women accusing the actor of ‘ogling’ and making women feel ‘uncomfortable’ at workplaces, pubs and restaurants. One journalist also claimed that he behaved with her inappropriately.

Sharing the screenshots, the singer wrote, “After The Newsminute report about the Sexual Assault case of Malayalam cinema also mentioned John Vijay for his misdemeanour with the journalist. There are other women speaking about his behaviour in general,” adding, “More on John Vijay from others who read the post. One of them interviewed him on camera.”

During the #MeToo movement in 2018, John was accused by many women. VJ, RJ and singer Sriranjani called him out for his behaviour. The singer thanked her for speaking out, writing, “Thank you Sriranjini for speaking up. I know you shared your story with me last week. I did receive 3 other girls narrating their own incidents about John Vijay. Find the strength girls. Speak up. Doesnt matter if he is friends with your dad.”

John Vijay’s side of the story

While John is yet to respond to the latest allegations, he spoke to Firstpost in 2018 and apologised for his behaviour.

He said, “Am a very transparent person who speaks my heart out. Not with any intentions or ulterior motives. I have understood that at times my jokes are not funny to everyone and may sound insensitive. When I really sense that some one does not appreciate what I say, is not on the same page and I am misunderstood, I remove myself from having further conversation or being present at that place.”

He added, “I really do not remember the incidents quoted on Twitter, I have not met these people any where alone nor asked them out either. If my comments, that I thought was funny and witty, would have hurt any one at any point of time I would like to take this opportunity to inform that I am also very emotionally hurt by my behaviour. This would be my lesson to know what to say to whom and when. I completely support this #metoo move movement. If I had not been pulled in I would have been one among the first to voice this cause and support this movement.”

Recent work

John was last seen in the Tamil films Por and Bayamariya Brammai, Malayalam film Thankamani and Telugu films Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire and Razakar – Silent Genocide of Hyderabad.