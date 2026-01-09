After Jana Nayagan, Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi clears censor hurdle, gets UA certificate
On Friday, it was revealed that Sivakarthikeyan's much-awaited historical drama has been cleared for its release on January 10 by the CBFC.
After Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi also faced uncertainty due to a hold-up in receiving censor clearance. The hurdle has now been cleared, with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granting the film a UA certificate. The film will now release on January 10.
Parasakthi gets UA certificate
On Friday, it was revealed that Sivakarthikeyan's much-awaited historical drama has been cleared for its release on January 10 by the CBFC. The Tamil film, which is set in 1960s Madras, has received a UA certificate from the Censor Board.
Soon after Parasakthi received its UA certificate from the Censor Board, Aakash Bhaskaran of Dawn Pictures, the production banner backing the film, took to X to declare it a win for the movie.
The film’s certified runtime stands at two hours, 42 minutes and 43 seconds. Dawn Pictures, the film's official production house, celebrated the news with a special post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "A fire that speaks to all ages #Parasakthi censored with a U/A – striking theatres worldwide from tomorrow,” the caption read.
This came on the same day when the Madras High Court directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to grant Vijay’s highly anticipated film Jana Nayagan a U/A 16+ certificate, and clear it for release.
On January 8, PTI reported had not received clearance from the board as of Thursday evening. Neither CBFC nor the production team issued any official statement regarding the certification status of Parasakthi.
About Parasakthi
Directed by Sudha Kongara, Parasakthi stars Sivakarthikeyan, Jayam Ravi and Sreeleela. It is set in the 1960s and explores the themes of social realities and resistance. The film is produced by Dawn Pictures. Sreeleela plays heroine and G V Prakash has scored music. The film also features Ravi Mohan and Atharvaa. It also features Atharvaa, Ravi Mohan, Daali Dhananjaya, Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram, Basil Joseph, Papri Ghosh and Rana Daggubati.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.