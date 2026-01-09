After Jana Nayagan, Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi clears censor hurdle, gets UA certificate

After Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi also faced uncertainty due to a hold-up in receiving censor clearance. The hurdle has now been cleared, with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granting the film a UA certificate. The film will now release on January 10. Directed by Sudha Kongara, Parasakthi stars Sivakarthikeyan, Jayam Ravi and Sreeleela.

Parasakthi gets UA certificate On Friday, it was revealed that Sivakarthikeyan's much-awaited historical drama has been cleared for its release on January 10 by the CBFC. The Tamil film, which is set in 1960s Madras, has received a UA certificate from the Censor Board.

Soon after Parasakthi received its UA certificate from the Censor Board, Aakash Bhaskaran of Dawn Pictures, the production banner backing the film, took to X to declare it a win for the movie.

The film’s certified runtime stands at two hours, 42 minutes and 43 seconds. Dawn Pictures, the film's official production house, celebrated the news with a special post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "A fire that speaks to all ages #Parasakthi censored with a U/A – striking theatres worldwide from tomorrow,” the caption read.