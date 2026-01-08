After Vijay's Jana Nayagan, Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Parasakthi held up over censor clearance: Report

The uncertainty over certification has impacted theatre bookings across several centres, with exhibitors refraining from opening advance sales for both festival releases until certification is confirmed. As of Thursday evening, BookMyShow has listed only three theatres selling the tickets in Chennai -- all three are in the suburbs of the city, as per PTI.

Citing its industry sources, PTI reported that it talked about a big-budget production, expected to open a day after Jana Nayagan on January 10, had not received clearance from the board as of Thursday evening. Neither CBFC nor the production team issued any official statement regarding the certification status of Parasakthi.

The release of Parasakthi has reportedly been held up due to delays in obtaining certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). As per news agency PTI, this has led to concern within the Tamil film industry about the censor process. The film was slated to follow actor Vijay’s Jana Nayagan in the Pongal lineup.

Amid the report, the European distributor of the film, 4Seasons Creations AS, tweeted, "#Parasakthi is very much on releasing on Jan 10th. Netherlands got cancelled because of movie going to screen Rotterdam film festival exclusively. Let's celebrate this Pongal in a bigger way."

A two-day exhibition organised by the makers of the film at Valluvar Kottam in Chennai, recently, as part of the film promotion, where the film set was recreated for public viewing, was a huge hit among people and had to be extended for over a week.

About Parasakthi Directed by Sudha Kongara, Parasakthi stars Sivakarthikeyan, Jayam Ravi and Sreeleela. It is set in the 1960s and explores the themes of social realities and resistance. The film, produced by Dawn Pictures, was slated to release in theatres on January 9.

About Jana Nayagan

This comes after the release of Vijay's much-anticipated film, Jana Nayagan, was postponed after facing last-minute hurdles linked to certification and also theatre availability. Jana Nayagan, his final film before fully transitioning into politics through his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party, has drawn nationwide interest. The film, a political action drama mounted on a large scale, is widely seen as a prelude to the actor's entry into active politics.