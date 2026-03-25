‘Heroes on silver screen winding up’: AIADMK spokesperson takes dig at Kamal Haasan, Vijay ahead of TN elections
After Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam decided not to contest polls and support DMK-led alliance, criticism has been pouring in for the actor-politician.
The Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held on April 23. A month earlier, actor and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan announced that his party, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), would not contest and would support the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)- led alliance. This will be the first time Vijay will contest polls with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) spokesperson Kovai Sathyan took a dig at both of them.
AIADMK spokesperson takes digs at Kamal Haasan, Vijay
In a video, AIADMK spokesperson Sathyan released, he slams Kamal for dropping out of the polls and says, “The decision by Kamal Haasan not to contest in the assembly election is not a sacrifice; it is his incompetence. This is the problem with actors who are on the silver screen. They believe that in public life, whatever you talk about in front of the camera is what you need to deliver in public life.”
He added, “In public life, you have to have the political acumen, leadership attributes, and qualities to do good for the people. But unfortunately, people who are from the silver screen aspiring for public life don't have the leadership acumen and leadership qualities.” Sathyan also took a dig at Vijay, stating, “We have seen several people who are heroes on the silver screen starting a political party and winding up sooner. And we hope that Vijay will also fall in the same line in a couple of months after the assembly elections.”
DMK lauds Kamal Haasan’s ‘selfless sacrifice’
The AIADMK spokesperson was referring to the DMK's description of Kamal's ‘selfless sacrifice’ after his MNM party dropped out. DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai hailed the actor-politician’s decision to support their alliance, saying, “Our leader, MK Stalin, has welcomed this move. He has termed this a historic and selfless sacrifice by Kamal Haasan, who has taken the interest and welfare of the state of Tamil Nadu into account as he has come to this decision.”
On Tuesday, Kamal told reporters, “We will support them very strongly from outside. We will win... They (party cadre) know my vision. They follow my vision... We are centrists. We know that we will not lean.” This came days after the actor was asked about holding meetings with the DMK about an alliance. He also took a dig at Vijay and said, “Why do I care? I have my own work to focus on,” when asked about TVK contesting in elections.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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