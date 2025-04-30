Ajith Kumar hospitalised in Chennai after suffering leg injury at airport

Actor Ajith Kumar was rushed to a private hospital in Chennai on Wednesday after he suffered a leg injury. A report from India Today details that the actor had a ‘minor leg injury’ after he was mobbed by fans at the Chennai airport on Tuesday. The actor returned from New Delhi to Chennai after being honoured with the Padma Bhushan. (Also read: Ajith Kumar credits wife Shalini for his success after Padma Bhushan honour: ‘She sacrificed a lot, took a backseat’) Ajith Kumar was recently honoured with the Padma Bhushan by the President of India Droupadi Murmu.

Ajith Kumar mobbed at Chennai airport

As per the report, sources close to the actor said in a statement, “Ajith Kumar sir suffered a small injury in his leg when he was mobbed by a huge crowd at the Chennai airport. Hence, he had to be admitted for physiotherapy. The actor is likely to be discharged this evening. There's nothing to worry about his health.”

Thanthi TV also reported that on Tuesday when the actor arrived in Chennai from Delhi, there was a huge crowd awaiting his return. The crowd was a lot to handle, and the actor was mobbed at the airport where he injured his leg.

Ajith on receiving the Padma Bhushan

The actor was honoured with the Padma Bhushan from President Droupadi Murmu on Monday. His wife Shalini Ajith was seen cheering for him at the event.

When the awards were announced in January, Ajith issued a statement that read, “I am deeply humbled and honoured to receive the esteemed Padma Award by the President of India. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu and the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi for this prestigious honour. It is a privilege to be recognized at such a level and I am truly grateful for this generous acknowledgment of my contributions to our nation.”

On the work front, Ajith was most recently seen in Good Bad Ugly.