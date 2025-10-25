Ajith Kumar shows off his chest tattoo for first time during temple visit with wife Shalini and son. See pics

Actor Ajith Kumar, his wife Shalini, and their son Aadvik Kumar recently took a spiritual trip to a temple. As per a fan account, the family visited a temple in Kerala. Taking to Instagram, Shalini posted several pictures from their visit. Ajith Kumar, his wife, Shalini, and their son recently visited a temple.

Ajith visits temple with family members

In the first photo, Shalini and Ajith were seen applying tika on his forehead as they stood inside the temple. Their son turned back and looked towards the camera. For the visit, Ajith was seen in a dhoti and wrapped a white cloth around him. His son too followed him. Shalini opted for a green traditional outfit.

The trio was seen sitting together in another picture and smiling. The last photo showed Shalini, Ajith and Aadvik standing together for a picture outside the temple premises. What caught fans' attention was a tattoo of a Goddess on Ajith's chest. Sharing the post, Shalini wrote, "A day of blessings and togetherness…. (white and red emojis)."

Internet in awe of Ajith's tattoo

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "That tattoo is of Goddess Ootukulangara Bhagavathy. His family deity/ Kula Deivam. The deity of Palakkad Tamils. He visits the temple often." A person wrote, "He has revealed his tattoo for the first time." A comment read, "Look at that tattoo. Wow. Thala for a reason." An Instagram user said, "He got a new tattoo? Or just flaunting an old one? Either way, it looks fantastic. A social media user commented, "Gorgeous actor, amazing tattoo."

Recently, Ajith, speaking with India Today, said that he has sacrificed family time to pursue a career in motosports and credited Shalini for holding the fort. He had said, "There are so many things that Shalini is handling. If not for her support, I wouldn’t be able to do all this. Looking after the home, the children, when I am away, it is not just a sacrifice on my side. The children hardly get to see me, and I miss them as much as they miss me. These are the things that are never seen or understood. But when you love something so dearly, you have to make your sacrifices.”

About Ajith and Shalini

Ajith and Shalini met on the sets of Amarkalam in 1999 and dated before getting married in 2000. Shalini, who was a child actor before playing lead roles, stepped away from films to dedicate herself to bringing up the kids. Ajith was last seen in Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly this year. He has yet to announce his upcoming films.