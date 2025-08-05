Ajith Kumar's proud wife Shalini pens note as he completes 33 years in film industry: ‘You’ve changed lives’

Actor and racer Ajith Kumar's wife, Shalini, has penned a sweet note as he completed 33 years in the film industry. Taking to Instagram, Shalini also shared their selfie. Ajith Kumar's wife, Shalini, dedicated a post to him on Instagram.

Shalini shares post as Ajith completes 33 years in film industry

In the close-up photo, Ajith and Shalini posed next to each other as they smiled for the camera. Sharing the post, Shalini captioned it, "You haven’t just built a career ..you’ve carried people, changed lives, and done it all with grace. I’m so proud of you!! Happy 33 years !! (Red heart and sparkles emojis)."

Fans praise couple

Reacting to the post, actor John Kokken said, "Taught people to be kind, to help in times of need, motivated people to never give up on their dreams." Pearlija Jeyarajah wrote, "Thala for a reason." A fan said, "Caption is so real... Yesssss, he did change lives." A person wrote, "Made for each other. My all-time favourite." An Instagram user said, "Best couples from the cinema field. And Inspiration for many couples."

What Ajith recently said about becoming an actor

Recently, in an interview with India Today, Ajith called himself an ‘accidental actor’. "I was 18 when I started racing motorcycles. I remember my father said that it is a very expensive sport and we cannot support you, but you must find your way. I was at the race track when I was approached by a model coordinator who gave me a visiting card and said if I am interested, then give me a call back. Then, before I started realising, I started doing print ads and TV commercials.”

He added, “I told them that I know that I am leaping in the dark. But imagine all those people who want to be in my position and see that I have been approached by a production company and I refused, imagine how angry they would feel… That's how I became an actor. I gave a journalist an answer that I had debts, and the idea was to make a couple of films, and if I did become successful, I would repay my debts. I didn't come to the industry seeking fame.”

About Ajith's family, recent career

Ajith proposed to Shalini in 1999, and they tied the knot in April 2000 in Chennai. They have two children: Anoushka (born in 2008) and Aadvik (born in 2015).

Ajith made his acting debut in the 1990 Tamil film En Veedu En Kanavar. His first lead role was in the Telugu film Prema Pusthakam. He was recently seen in Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly. The actor has yet to announce any upcoming projects.