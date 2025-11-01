Ajith recalls bleeding after an 18-year-old fan slashed his palm with blade while shaking hands: ‘It happens very often’

Actor Ajith has spoken at length about how fans expect their favourite celebrities to behave after meeting them. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Ajith shared that there have been times when fans have stopped their vehicles in front of his car and expected him to roll down the window to click selfies. Ajith also questioned how a celebrity would know that the person is actually a fan and not someone trying to hurt him. In this context, he shared that once a person slashed his palm while greeting him. Ajith talked about an incident that took place two decades ago.

Ajith says he has been physically harmed by fans several times

The actor said that he has scars on his hands from when he was “slashed by a blade.”There are a lot of fans who want to touch you. It happened in 2005. It happens very often. There are a lot of people stretching their arms out. So I shake hands, get into the car and I'm bleeding. Then I realise I have been cut...It was during an outdoor shoot. We were staying at a hotel, and there was a crowd gathering every day. The owner of the hotel made a request that, 'Ajith, we would like you to, every time you are either on your way to the shot or when you come back, would you spare some time? We find it difficult to manage the crowd. Can you wave to them, take a few pictures'?"

When a teenager made Ajith bleed

Recalling an incident, when a fan greeted him, Ajith shared, "On one particular day...there were a lot of people stretching their arms out for me to shake hands, touch them. Before I realised there was a lot of commotion and one of the security guys have grabbed a boy barely in his 18 or 19. He had broken a blade in half and had it between his hands. Somebody noticed and grabbed them by the hand. That guy was not in his senses. We didn't know if he was drunk or what. He was in hysteria."

Ajith was last seen in Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly this year. He has yet to announce his upcoming films.