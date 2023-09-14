All's well between Vijay and his dad? Actor visits SA Chandrasekhar after his surgery

Actor Vijay is back from US, where he was shooting for Leo with director Venkat Prabhu. Upon his return to India, the actor met his father SA Chandrasekhar at latter's home. (Also read: Actor Vijay files civil lawsuit against his parents, nine others) Vijay posed for a photo with his parents.

SAC is undergoing treatment at home after a surgery. Vijay inquired about his health and treatment details. His mother Shobha has been working to bring together Vijay and Chandrasekhar, who have been at loggerheads for the past few years.

Chandrasekhar was invited to the audio launch of Varisu. Apart from that, Vijay, who is laying the foundation for a new political movement, was criticized that 'he has abandoned his father who raised him'. can be found instantly on Hindustan Times Tamil website.

In 2021, Vijay had filed a lawsuit against his parents and nine others. As per the lawsuit, which was filed in a city court, Vijay has said that no one is allowed to use his name to organise public meetings and gatherings. Vijay filed a civil lawsuit against his own parents because his father recently revealed that his son is interested in politics. He then went ahead and even registered a party in Vijay’s name.

Chandrasekhar made his wife Shobha as the treasurer of the party while his relative Padmanabhan was named the party President. In a statement, Vijay clarified that he did not grant permission to start any party and filed a lawsuit against 11 people to restrain them from using his name.

Also last year, SA Chandrasekhar had slammed Beast director Nelson Dilipkumar. In an interview, Chandrasekhar shared his thoughts about Beast and what he thought went wrong with the movie. “This is a film that was made solely relying on Vijay’s stardom. Young filmmakers deliver an excellent first film in terms of content, technology and making. They also somehow achieve good results with the second film. When they begin to get the projects of big superstars, these young filmmakers begin to think, ‘now that we have dates of these heroes, we can make movies whichever way we want.’ They think he (the star) already has a huge fan following and his film will run successfully in theatres, so no need for a screenplay and things like that. And they make a movie with a few songs and fights,” Chandrasekhar told Thanthi TV.

Vijay was last seen in Varisu. His next film will be Leo.

