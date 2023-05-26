Jawan director Atlee walks Cannes red carpet with wife Priya. See pics

The director of Jawan, Atlee, made his Cannes Film Festival debut earlier this week. The filmmaker was seen walking the red carpet with his wife Priya. The couple matched in black as they posed for the world's photographers at Cannes. Atlee is making his Bollywood debut this September with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan. (Also read: Atlee shares first pic of son, reveals his name; Samantha Ruth Prabhu showers him with love) Atlee is directing Shah Rukh's next film Jawan.

Atlee's red carpet debut

Atlee and Priya's red carpet pictures were shared on Instagram by a talent agent. The post was captioned, "As cameras flashed amidst the glitz & glam, Director @atlee47 & @priyaatlee graced the red carpet at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival on May 21st (black heart emoji) #CannesFilmFestival #Atlee." In the first photo, Atlee and Priya are posing and waving at the cameras from the steps leading up to the Palais. The director wore a black tuxedo while Priya was seen in a black beaded saree for the occasion.

The second and third pictures also feature the couple as they make their way on the red carpet while posing for the numerous paparazzi. Fans reacted to the director's pictures on social media. One fan wrote, "Awwww couple." Another fan added, "Woww (red heart emoji) that's fantastic." Others also dropped fire emojis on the Instagram post.

Who else attended Cannes?

The filmmaker is the latest name from the film industry to be seen at Cannes. Besides Anurag Kashyap and Kanu Behl who premiered their films here, actors like Aishwarya Rai, Sara Ali Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sunny Leone, Urvashi Rautela and Mrunal Thakur were also seen on the red carpet. Filmmaker Vignesh Shivn was also seen at Cannes where he spent time with Anurag.

His next film Jawan

Atlee's Jawan is due to be released on September 7, 2023. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, the action film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and Yogi Babu. The Tamil filmmaker's last three films Theri (2016), Mersal (2017) and Bigil (2019) starring actor Vijay have all been hits.

Priya and Atlee, who got married on November 9, 2014, welcomed their first child, a son named Meer, this January. He made his directorial debut in 2013 with Raja Rani starring Nayanthara, Nazriya and Arya.

