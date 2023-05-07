Atlee shares first pic of son, reveals his name; Samantha Ruth Prabhu showers him with love

Day after announcing the new release date of his film Jawan, filmmaker Atlee has revealed the name of his newborn son. The baby is named Meer. He and his wife shared the first picture of the baby from their visit to a temple to announce his name. The couple seems to have visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai along with the baby. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan says AbRam feels he looks like a Mummy in Jawan, jokes ‘too many mosquito bites shooting in the jungles’ Atlee and Priya with their son.

The family picture shows Atlee posing with his wife Priya, who has the baby in her arms, but his face is hidden with a heart emoji. It went with the caption, “Yes the name is MEER. Very happy to be revealing our little angels name Meer, baby boy.” Sharing his wife's post on Twitter, he also added, “Need all your love, blessing and prayers.”

Many from the industry congratulated Atlee for the birth of his son. Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu also commented, “Congratulations darlings." She also shared Atlee's picture with heart signs on Instagram Stories.

Atlee shared a picture of his son.

Atlee and Priya announced birth of the baby boy in January this year. They shared a picture of them from a photo shoot and it had ‘It's a boy’ written on it. It was followed by a picture of Atlee and Priya from the latter's baby shower. They wrote in caption: "They were right (heart eyes emoji). There’s no feeling in the world like this (black heart emoji). And just like tat our baby boy is here! A new exciting adventure of parenthood starts today! Grateful. Happy. Blessed. (hug, black heart and folded hands emojis)."

Atlee is currently working on his next directorial, Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara as the lead cast. It was earlier scheduled to release in June but will now hit theatres on September 7. Sunil Grover, Priyamani, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Riddhi Dogra are also among the ensemble cast. Deepika Padukone will also have a cameo in the movie.

After announcing the new release date of the film on Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan had written on Twitter, “Takes time and patience to make something worthy for audiences…” He added, “Everybody was working without a break and pushing themselves… so a bit relieved that all can do their job with more ease now."

