Boomika movie review: Aishwarya Rajesh’s film is a visually pleasing thriller with convoluted messaging

Aishwarya Rajesh continues to pick and headline unique projects and her latest outing, Boomika, is an interesting addition to her filmography. Promoted as an eco-horror thriller, Rathindran Prasad’s Boomika has all the usual tropes you’d associate with the genre, and some are quite predictable. But what sets it apart, to a large extent, is the way it chooses to redefine the cliches with a slightly different backstory. It would’ve been a taut thriller if the messaging wasn’t in- your-face and convoluted.

The story is centered on a young couple, Samyuktha (Aishwarya Rajesh) and Gautham (Vidhu) and their son, who move into an abandoned school building with the intention of turning it into a residential complex and make profits out of the deal. They’re joined by their friend Gayatri, a popular architect, Gautham’s sister Aditi and a helper. On the night of the first day after they move in, they experience some paranormal activities and as they try to uncover the mystery, the reason behind why the place is haunted is revealed.





Unlike regular horror movies, Boomika doesn’t rely majorly on thrills. It has some decent fear-inducing moments but nothing that makes you sit up in terror. It works as a logical horror film that poses the question about who’s more evil when it comes to the destruction of planet Earth. Instead of presenting a regular tale of horror and revenge, Boomika unfolds as a story about nature protecting itself, but it gets a tad too preachy in the process and the message doesn’t create the intended impact. The messaging gets so in-your-face that it becomes too much to embrace.

Aishwarya is impressive as a psychologist trying to make sense of the situation. After playing a cop in her last film Thittam Irandu; it’s refreshing to see her take up different characters and shine in each one of them. The rest of the cast falls flat but the film makes up for it with some pleasing visuals. Shot entirely in Ooty, the scenic locales play a pivotal role in enhancing the overall mood of the film.

Boomika deserves praise for turning the usual horror template on its head. However, the lack of a solid backstory doesn’t quite make it one of the best films in the genre.

Boomika

Director: Rathindran Prasad

Cast: Aishwarya Rajesh, Surya Ganapathy and Madhuri

