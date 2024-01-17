close_game
Captain Miller worldwide box office collection day 4: Dhanush's Tamil action film crosses 50 crore

Jan 17, 2024

Captain Miller worldwide box office collection day 4: The Tamil action entertainer directed by Arun Matheswaran features Dhanush in lead role.

Captain Miller worldwide box office collection day 4: Dhanush's Captain Miller was released on Friday. On Tuesday, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared the period action film's worldwide numbers. He said Captain Miller has become the first Tamil film of 2024 to enter the 50 crore club. Also read: Captain Miller box office collection day 2

Captain Miller worldwide box office collection day 4: Dhanush's film was released on January 12.
He tweeted, “Captain Miller ww (worldwide) box office. Dhanush's Captain Miller becomes the first Kollywood film of 2024 to enter the elite 50 crore club. Steady RUN continues for the film. Day 1 16.29 crore, day 2 14.18 crore, day 3 15.65 crore, day 4 13.51 crore. Total 59.63 crore.”

About Captain Miller

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, Captain Miller is a big-budget Tamil action entertainer and marks the first collaboration between National Film Award-winning actor Dhanush and the director. Set in the 1930s-1940s in British India, Captain Miller follows an outlaw, who engages in bloody loots, heists and assaults.

Dhanush essays the role of Captain Miller in the film, which features an ensemble cast including Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, Vinoth Kishan, Shiva Rajkumar, John Kokken and many more.

More about Captain Miller

In a recent interview with The Hindu, Arun Matheswaran was asked about the idea behind Captain Miller. He said, "This is a story about the oppressed fighting for freedom. My uncle was in the Army and the idea originated from everything he told me when I was a child. I have also taken some inspiration from the events that happened in the 1980s during the Sri Lankan Civil War. I worked out a story based on all of that, but materialising that script in that original form wasn’t possible; many producers were apprehensive because it was based on the Sri Lankan War. I had to let that story rest for over two years, and then I thought of basing it on the British Army to make it more acceptable."

