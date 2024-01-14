Captain Miller box office collection day 2: Dhanush-starrer rakes in 16.15 cr in India

Captain Miller, directed by Arun Matheswaran of Rocky and Saani Kaayidham fame, sees Dhanush and Priyanka Mohan in the lead roles. The film hit screens on Friday ahead of Pongal and did good business on its first two days. According to Sacnilk.com, the film raked in a business of ₹16.15 crore net in India on Friday and Saturday. (Also Read: Captain Miller review: Dhanush, Arun Matheshwaran bring a well-crafted revolutionary tale) Dhanush in a still from Captain Miller

Box office numbers

According to the website, the film raked in a business of ₹8.7 crore net on its opening day and ₹7.45 crore net on its second day in Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. Captain Miller made collections at ₹8.05 crore in Tamil, ₹0.6 crore in Hindi and ₹0.5 crore in Kannada on its opening day. On day 2, the Tamil collections stood at ₹6.65 crore, 0.7 crore in Hindi and 0.1 crore in Kannada.

The second day saw a dip of 14.37%. The gross collections for the film stand at ₹10 crore on day 1 and ₹8.6 crore on day 2, making a total of ₹18.6 crore gross in all languages. Business is expected to pick up once the Telugu version of the film releases in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on January 25.

About Captain Miller

Set in 1930s India during the pre-independence era, the film tells the revolutionary tale of Analeesan aka Easa aka Captain Miller (Dhanush). Despite being the brother of a freedom fighter Sengola (Shiva Rajkumar), Eesa decides to join the British-Indian Army to gain respect. The film charters how an idler turns into a revolutionary when he witnesses horrendous crimes against his people. Dhanush received good response for his portrayal of the titular character. Captain Miller also stars Priyanka Mohan and Sundeep Kishan in key roles, and sees music by GV Prakash.

