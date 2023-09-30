Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 2: Kangana Ranaut's film witnesses dip after good opening, earns 4.50 crore

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 2: Helmed by P Vasu, the film had a decent opening but fell down to almost half on day 2. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has minted over ₹12 crore in two days of its release. Chandramukhi 2 released in theatres on September 28. The film stars Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence in lead roles. (Also Read | Chandramukhi 2 Twitter reviews) Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut in a still from Chandramukhi 2.

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection

As per the report, Chandramukhi 2 earned ₹4.50 crore nett in India on its second day for all languages, as per early estimates. The film earned ₹8.25 crore [Tamil: ₹5.58 crore, Telugu: ₹2.5 crore; Hindi: ₹17 lakh] on day one of its release. So far the film has minted ₹12.75 crore. Chandramukhi 2 released alongside The Vaccine War and Fukrey 3.

About Chandramukhi 2

In the film, Kangana plays the role of a dancer in the king's court, who is known for her beauty and dance skills while Raghava Lawrence portrays King Vettaiyan Raja. It is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film Chandramukhi which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles.

Chandramukhi 2 is produced by Lyca Productions and Subaskaran. The trailer of the film showed a family moving into a mansion, where they are specifically warned to avoid the south block, known as Chandramukhi's residence.

Raghava met Rajinikanth

Ahead of the release of Chandramukhi 2, Raghava met Rajinikanth. He shared a video on X (previously known as Twitter). In the video, he touched Rajinikanth's feet to take his blessings. He wrote, “Hi friends and fans. Today I met my Thalaivar and guru @rajinikanth to wish him for Jailer’s blockbuster success and got blessings for Chandramukhi 2 release on September 28. I’m so happy. Thalaivar is always great. Guruve Saranam (Teacher is everything).”

Chandramukhi 2 songs

Recently, the team of Chandramukhi 2 unveiled two songs--Thori Bori and Moruniye. Thori Bori is sung by Hari Charan and Amala Chebolu. The lyrics have been penned by Yugabharathi. Moruniye is sung by SP Charan and Harika Narayan while the lyrics have been penned by Vivek. Both the songs have been composed by MM Keeravani.

