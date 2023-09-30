News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 2: Kangana Ranaut's film witnesses dip after good opening, earns 4.50 crore

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 2: Kangana Ranaut's film witnesses dip after good opening, earns 4.50 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Sep 30, 2023 09:12 AM IST

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 2: The film has earned over ₹12 crore so far. The film stars Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence in lead roles.

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 2: Helmed by P Vasu, the film had a decent opening but fell down to almost half on day 2. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has minted over 12 crore in two days of its release. Chandramukhi 2 released in theatres on September 28. The film stars Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence in lead roles. (Also Read | Chandramukhi 2 Twitter reviews)

Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut in a still from Chandramukhi 2.
Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut in a still from Chandramukhi 2.

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection

As per the report, Chandramukhi 2 earned 4.50 crore nett in India on its second day for all languages, as per early estimates. The film earned 8.25 crore [Tamil: 5.58 crore, Telugu: 2.5 crore; Hindi: 17 lakh] on day one of its release. So far the film has minted 12.75 crore. Chandramukhi 2 released alongside The Vaccine War and Fukrey 3.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

About Chandramukhi 2

In the film, Kangana plays the role of a dancer in the king's court, who is known for her beauty and dance skills while Raghava Lawrence portrays King Vettaiyan Raja. It is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film Chandramukhi which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles.

Chandramukhi 2 is produced by Lyca Productions and Subaskaran. The trailer of the film showed a family moving into a mansion, where they are specifically warned to avoid the south block, known as Chandramukhi's residence.

Raghava met Rajinikanth

Ahead of the release of Chandramukhi 2, Raghava met Rajinikanth. He shared a video on X (previously known as Twitter). In the video, he touched Rajinikanth's feet to take his blessings. He wrote, “Hi friends and fans. Today I met my Thalaivar and guru @rajinikanth to wish him for Jailer’s blockbuster success and got blessings for Chandramukhi 2 release on September 28. I’m so happy. Thalaivar is always great. Guruve Saranam (Teacher is everything).”

Chandramukhi 2 songs

Recently, the team of Chandramukhi 2 unveiled two songs--Thori Bori and Moruniye. Thori Bori is sung by Hari Charan and Amala Chebolu. The lyrics have been penned by Yugabharathi. Moruniye is sung by SP Charan and Harika Narayan while the lyrics have been penned by Vivek. Both the songs have been composed by MM Keeravani.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out