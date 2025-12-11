Chinmayi Sripada threatened with her morphed nude; children sent death threats: ‘Not the kind of woman who is shamed’

Singer-dubbing artiste Chinmayi Sripada was threatened with a morphed nude picture of hers on Wednesday evening. The actor escalated the matter to the Commissioner of the Hyderabad City Police, VC Sajjanar, on social media and made a video to talk about constantly being threatened online in the last few weeks. Chinmayi Sripada also claimed that she has been targetted by paid trolls.

Chinmayi was sent morphed nude; children threatened

Chinmayi said that her husband, filmmaker-actor Rahul Ravindran, commented on mangalasutra a few weeks ago. Since then, she stated that the trolling against her and her family has increased. Posting the morphed image and a video on social media, the singer wrote, “I got a morphed image from a page today and tagged the cops - whether legal action happen will happen or not is not the issue.”

She stated in the video, “I have been abused, my children have been given death threats, I have filed a police complaint against a few on the Twitter Spaces who said that the kind of women they don’t like shouldn’t ever have children, and if they do, their children must die. There were men applauding and laughing at this.”

Been harassed since I named abuser, says Chinmayi

Chinmayi added that she has often been targeted online since she was vocal about facing harassment from a lyricist. “A lot of people have abused me; they have been paid for by political groups. There was a particular Tweet today that shared a morphed photo of me in the nude. I am sharing so women know these kinds of things happen, men do this to push us out of public spaces,” she said.

Pointing out how the rise of deepfakes and AI will mean more women will unfortunately face this from men who might disagree with them or want revenge on them, the singer took a stand and said, “I am not the kind of woman who is shamed by this.” She also asked women, girls, and parents not to hesitate to take legal action should they face a similar situation.

For the unversed, Chinmayi was one of the most vocal proponents of the MeToo movement. In 2018, she accused lyricist Vairamuthu of sexual harassment. She also amplified the claims of others against musicians such as OS Thyagarajan, Raghu Dixit, and Karthik. Following her accusations, her membership in the Tamil Film Dubbing Union was terminated by its president, Radha Ravi, citing non-payment of fees. The matter is now in court.