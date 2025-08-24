Coolie worldwide box office collection day 10: Rajinikanth film roars back with 70% jump; beats Tiger 3, Dunki lifetime

Coolie worldwide box office collection: After a difficult time at the ticket window on weekdays, Rajinikanth's Coolie is back over the weekend. On its second Saturday, the film saw a 70% jump in collections at the domestic box office. Aided by some upswing at the overseas box office as well, Coolie was able to pull off a good day 10 and surpass two big films' lifetime hauls. Coolie worldwide box office collection day 10: Rajinikanth's film is now gunning for the ₹ 500-crore mark.

Coolie worldwide box office update

Coolie saw a big jump in domestic earnings on Saturday, earning ₹10 crore net in India on the day, as opposed to ₹5.85 crore the previous day. This takes the film's domestic earnings after 10 days to ₹245 crore net ( ₹291 crore gross). The film has also broken several overseas earnings records for Tamil cinema, courtesy of a bumper start. Its overseas collection now stands at an estimated $21 million ( ₹177 crore). This takes the film's worldwide gross after 10 days to ₹468 crore.

On Saturday, as Coolie saw an upswing in collections worldwide, the film surpassed the lifetime collections of two recent hits - Salman Khan's Tiger 3 ( ₹464 crore) and Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki ( ₹454 crore). Both films were box office hits, but were also considered to have underperformed based on their star power. Coolie has crossed both in 10 days, and now looks set to reach the ₹500-crore mark sometime early next week.

Only three Tamil films have crossed the ₹500-crore mark in worldwide earnings: Rajinikanth's 2.0 and Jailer, and Vijay's Leo. Coolie would be the fourth to reach that milestone, in all likelihood on Tuesday.

All about Coolie

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie is an action thriller that opened to mixed reviews but was appreciated by fans of Rajinikanth. In addition to the superstar, the film also stars Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, and Aamir Khan (in a cameo).