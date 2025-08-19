Coolie worldwide box office collection day 5: Rajinikanth film is his 3rd highest-grosser at 400 cr, yet to beat Vikram

Coolie worldwide box office collection day 5: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ensemble film, headlined by Rajinikanth, has crossed the ₹400 crore threshold. Despite the clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 after its release on 14 August, the film has managed to hold its own, becoming one of Rajinikanth’s highest-grossers. Coolie worldwide box office collection day 5: Rajinikanth headlines the action drama directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Coolie worldwide box office collection

Coolie’s producers, Sun Pictures, claimed that the Rajinikanth-starrer collected ₹404 crore gross worldwide in four days for its opening weekend. Trade website Sacnilk, however, reported that Coolie made ₹206.50 crore net and ₹244.55 crore gross in India in five days by Monday. Adding to that, the ₹157.45 crore from overseas, the film’s total worldwide collection for five days stands at ₹403 crore.

This means that Coolie is officially one of the highest-grossing films in Rajinikanth’s career. 2.0 (2018), with its ₹691 crore collection, holds the top spot, followed by Jailer’s (2023) ₹604.5 crore lifetime haul. Coolie has beaten Enthiran (2010), Darbar (2020) and Petta’s (2019) ₹291 crore, ₹247.80 crore and ₹232.92 crore collection so far. Coolie, however, still has to beat Lokesh’s previous films Leo (2023) and Vikram’s (2022) ₹605.9 crore and ₹414.43 crore lifetime hauls.

Rajinikanth's top 5 grossers Worldwide collection 2.0 ₹ 691 crore Jailer ₹ 604.5 crore Coolie ₹ 403 crore & counting Enthiran ₹ 291 crore Darbar ₹ 247.80 crore

Given that, despite weekend and Monday dips Coolie managed to sustain momentum, it remains to be seen how much the film will collect in its first week.

About Coolie

Lokesh’s Coolie tells the story of a former union leader named Deva (Rajinikanth) who seeks answers after the sudden death of his close friend Rajasekhar (Sathyaraj). In his bid for answers, he crosses paths with a gangster named Simon (Nagarjuna) and his right-hand man Dayal (Soubin Shahir). Shruti Haasan, Rachita Ram, Upendra, and Aamir Khan also play key roles in the film, which is not part of Lokesh’s cinematic universe.