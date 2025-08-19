Search
Tue, Aug 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

Coolie worldwide box office collection day 5: Rajinikanth film is his 3rd highest-grosser at 400 cr, yet to beat Vikram

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Updated on: Aug 19, 2025 05:23 pm IST

Coolie worldwide box office collection day 5: Lokesh Kanagaraj's Rajinikanth-starrer has held strong despite a clash with War 2. Here's how it's faring. 

Coolie worldwide box office collection day 5: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ensemble film, headlined by Rajinikanth, has crossed the 400 crore threshold. Despite the clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 after its release on 14 August, the film has managed to hold its own, becoming one of Rajinikanth’s highest-grossers.

Coolie worldwide box office collection day 5: Rajinikanth headlines the action drama directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.
Coolie worldwide box office collection day 5: Rajinikanth headlines the action drama directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Coolie worldwide box office collection

Coolie’s producers, Sun Pictures, claimed that the Rajinikanth-starrer collected 404 crore gross worldwide in four days for its opening weekend. Trade website Sacnilk, however, reported that Coolie made 206.50 crore net and 244.55 crore gross in India in five days by Monday. Adding to that, the 157.45 crore from overseas, the film’s total worldwide collection for five days stands at 403 crore.

This means that Coolie is officially one of the highest-grossing films in Rajinikanth’s career. 2.0 (2018), with its 691 crore collection, holds the top spot, followed by Jailer’s (2023) 604.5 crore lifetime haul. Coolie has beaten Enthiran (2010), Darbar (2020) and Petta’s (2019) 291 crore, 247.80 crore and 232.92 crore collection so far. Coolie, however, still has to beat Lokesh’s previous films Leo (2023) and Vikram’s (2022) 605.9 crore and 414.43 crore lifetime hauls.

Rajinikanth's top 5 grossersWorldwide collection
2.0 691 crore
Jailer 604.5 crore
Coolie 403 crore & counting
Enthiran 291 crore
Darbar 247.80 crore

Given that, despite weekend and Monday dips Coolie managed to sustain momentum, it remains to be seen how much the film will collect in its first week.

About Coolie

Lokesh’s Coolie tells the story of a former union leader named Deva (Rajinikanth) who seeks answers after the sudden death of his close friend Rajasekhar (Sathyaraj). In his bid for answers, he crosses paths with a gangster named Simon (Nagarjuna) and his right-hand man Dayal (Soubin Shahir). Shruti Haasan, Rachita Ram, Upendra, and Aamir Khan also play key roles in the film, which is not part of Lokesh’s cinematic universe.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Coolie worldwide box office collection day 5: Rajinikanth film is his 3rd highest-grosser at 400 cr, yet to beat Vikram
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On