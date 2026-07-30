Dhanush claims he did not know his birthday till 4th grade; internet does not buy his ‘storytelling’ after idli fiasco

Tamil star Dhanush recently attended a fan-organised blood donation camp in Chennai. The camp was set in honour of his 43rd birthday on July 28. At the event, the actor recalled childhood memories from the day, saying he didn’t even know his birth date until he was in fourth grade. The internet was reminded of when he claimed to have sold flowers to afford idlis. (Also Read: Is Dhanush planning on entering politics after Vijay? Fans are convinced after his fiery speech about finding ‘purpose’)

Dhanush says he didn’t know his birthday till fourth grade

Dhanush's birthday story reminded the internet of his idli story.

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Dhanush revealed at the event that he didn’t even know his birthday date for years. “July 28 is just a regular date. It’s just a date and a number. When I was a child, I would see classmates wearing colourful dresses and handing out chocolates on their birthdays. I would think it looks so special. I didn’t even know my birthday till I was in fourth grade. I just saw these things at school and felt like celebrating, too,” he said.

He then claimed that his sister found out from his parents and told him, “I went to my sister once and told her what I was feeling. She asked my parents and told me July 28 was my birthday. We wouldn’t get new dresses except for Diwali and Pongal. Somehow, I managed to make them buy me a colourful dress too. I wore it and bought Aasay chocolate with whatever money I had. That day when I went to school in my colourful dress, handed out chocolates to other students and teachers, I felt special.”

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{{^usCountry}} “But over the years, I lost interest in my birthday celebrations. That one day meant everything to me back then. Now, to see you celebrate my birthday in such a big manner. I don’t know if you’re as happy on your birthday as you are on mine. This is a huge blessing, and I don’t know what I’ve done to deserve it,” added the actor, talking about the blood donation camp his fans had organised. Internet questions his ‘storytelling’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “But over the years, I lost interest in my birthday celebrations. That one day meant everything to me back then. Now, to see you celebrate my birthday in such a big manner. I don’t know if you’re as happy on your birthday as you are on mine. This is a huge blessing, and I don’t know what I’ve done to deserve it,” added the actor, talking about the blood donation camp his fans had organised. Internet questions his ‘storytelling’ {{/usCountry}}

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As soon as the video began circulating on X (formerly Twitter), many did not buy his story, given that he is the son of director Kasthuri Raja. “4th standard vara birthday date theriyatham yaravathu nambuvangala. Anna D anna seemanukue tough kudukuriyaa na nee mass na. (Would anyone believe that someone didn't know their own birthday until the 4th standard? Brother, if you're giving tough competition to Seeman, then you're truly awesome),” wrote one.

“When you're in story telling competition, but your opponent is D na,” joked one person, while another pointed out, “Maximum 80s or early 90s kids used to get new dress on Deepavali and Pongal only.” One joked, “Was he suffering from retrograde amnesia?”

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And then there were those who brought up the time, in September last year, during the release of Idli Kadai, when Dhanush claimed to have sold flowers to afford idlis. “Back then, Idli saptradhu kaga kastapattom...Ippo...Birthday and pudhu clothes kaaga kastapattom. Indha stories ellam relatability to common people vaangom nu yaaro advice pannang (Back then, you said you suffered for idlis. Now you’re saying you suffered for birthdays and clothes. Who is advising you to tell these stories to relate to common people),” wrote one X user.

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The last time people had doubted his theory about being unable to afford luxuries, Dhanush had said, "I was born in 1983, before my father made his first movie in 1991 (En Rasavin Manasile). He has four kids, and the budget at home was always tight. Educating us was the top priority, and we had to work for our pocket money. It was only around 1995 that we became stable financially and had a good lifestyle.”

The actor most recently starred in Kara and has OM Chapter 1 – Udhiram: The Blood Wood and Thamizh Murugan lined up.