Dhanush addresses scepticism that he sold flowers to afford idlis despite being director's son: ‘Budget was tight’

When Dhanush spoke at the audio launch event of his upcoming film Idli Kadai in Chennai and claimed that when he was a child, he sold flowers to make pocket money to buy idlis, the internet was sceptical. At a recent event, the actor-filmmaker addressed people questioning why he would be so poor despite being the son of director Kasthuri Raja. Here’s what he said. (Also Read: Dhanush says he sold flowers to afford idlis as a child; doubtful internet reminds him he is a director's son) Dhanush is directing, producing and starring in Idli Kadai which hits screens on 1 October.

Dhanush addresses scepticism about his idli story

At the event, Dhanush was told that people had questions about his story, to which he replied, “I was born in 1983, before my father made his first movie in 1991 (En Rasavin Manasile). He has four kids, and the budget at home was always tight. Educating us was the top priority, and we had to work for our pocket money. It was only around 1995 that we became stable financially and had a good lifestyle.”

In 1996, Kasthuri also turned producer with the film Nattupura Pattu, which he directed. He most recently produced his son's directorial Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, which starred Dhanush's nephew Pavish in the lead role.

What did Dhanush previously say?

At the audio launch of Idli Kadai last week, Dhanush said, “As a kid, I always craved idlis every single day, but I couldn’t afford them. Hence, we started collecting flowers from the neighbourhood. The money we get will be based on the amount of flowers we collect every day. My sister, cousins and I would wake up at 4 AM to do this for over two hours.” He added that they would make ₹2 for the jobs and buy idlis with it. People, however, questioned his story because he’s Kasthuri’s son.

About Idli Kadai

Idli Kadai is Dhanush’s fourth directorial after Pa Paandi, Raayan, and Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam. It stars Nithya Menen, Shalini Pandey, Arun Vijay, Rajkiran, Sathyaraj, Samuthirakani, Parthiban, and others. In addition to playing the lead, Dhanush directed the film and produced it under Wunderbar Studio with Aakash Bhaskaran of Dawn Pictures. GV Prakash composed the film’s music. It will be released in theatres on 1 October.