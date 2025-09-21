Dhanush warns fans against believing ‘fake reviews’ for Idli Kadai: ‘Movie releases at 9, review will come at 8’

Actor-filmmaker Dhanush spoke about ‘fake reviews’ at the trailer launch for Idli Kadai held in Coimbatore. Cautioning his fans from believing social media reviews, he criticised that some people put up reviews even before the film’s first show was screened. He also urged fans not to believe such reviews when it came to his film. Dhanush stars in Idli Kadai, which he also directed and co-produced. It will be released in theatres on 1 October.

Dhanush slams social media reviews

Speaking at the event, Dhanush asked his fans not to believe social media reviews. He said, “After the movie releases, there will be a few reviews that will come out at 8 AM when the movie itself is released at 9 AM. Please don’t believe such reviews. If a film releases at 9 AM, one will only get to know how the film is by 12:30 PM,” he pointed out, adding, “Even before the film ends, a lot of reviews will be put out. Please don’t believe such reviews. Watch the film and decide for yourself, or ask a friend who might have watched it. Decide for yourself if you want to watch this film or not.”

Dhanush also pointed out at the event that a healthy atmosphere was needed in Tamil cinema instead of negativity, saying a lot of livelihoods depend on it. He said, “Everybody’s films must do well, all the producers must do well. Not just in this industry, there are a lot of people outside it as well who are dependent on it. There are a lot of businesses that are dependent on it. It is important that all films run successfully; this is in your hands. So, please watch the correct reviews and decide how the film is. This is my request.”

About Idli Kadai

Idli Kadai stars Dhanush in the lead role. He also directed it and co-produced it under Wunderbar Films with Dawn Pictures. The film will be released in theatres on 1 October with Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey and Nithya Menen as his co-stars.