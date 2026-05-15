Did Keneeshaa Francis break up with Ravi Mohan? Internet thinks so after she leaves Chennai, says ‘he is now all yours’

Singer and spiritual healer Keneeshaa Francis recently released two videos talking about her painful past and explaining how her relationship with actor Ravi Mohan evolved from healing to friendship. Since then, she's received incessant flak from those who support Ravi’s estranged wife, Aarti Ravi, and Keneeshaa released a note claiming she’s quitting social media and leaving Chennai.

The performance and comment that began it all

Ravi Mohan and Keneeshaa Francis seem to have broken up amid his contentious divorce.

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Ravi announced his separation from Aarti in 2024 after 15 years of marriage. By 2025, they were involved in a court battle. Keneeshaa, who found herself in the middle of it all, stayed firm and by Ravi’s side through it all. She recently performed at Meenkulathi Bagavathi Temple for their Utsav 2026, and Ravi joined her on stage. Later, a comment Keneeshaa made on Aarti circulated on social media.

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{{^usCountry}} After receiving flak for it as the actor was yet to be divorced, the singer-healer made two videos revealing that she was abused as a child and was later in an abusive relationship, due to which she miscarried. She also explained that she met Ravi as a healer, but their relationship soon turned into friendship. Keneeshaa firmly denied that she broke up Ravi and Aarti’s marriage or that she kept him from his family. Keneeshaa also claimed her Instagram was hacked and she never commented on Aarti. Khushbu Sundar’s cryptic note {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After receiving flak for it as the actor was yet to be divorced, the singer-healer made two videos revealing that she was abused as a child and was later in an abusive relationship, due to which she miscarried. She also explained that she met Ravi as a healer, but their relationship soon turned into friendship. Keneeshaa firmly denied that she broke up Ravi and Aarti’s marriage or that she kept him from his family. Keneeshaa also claimed her Instagram was hacked and she never commented on Aarti. Khushbu Sundar’s cryptic note {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Keneeshaa mentioned the Bible in the caption of her videos, and Khushbu Sundar, who is close to Aarti, posted a cryptic note on Instagram. Her note read: “To those who say they believe in sayings of the Bible, “don’t take what is not yours”, should know this: your actions define you. Not surprised to see someone betray trust and steal, they prove it’s in their DNA to cheat. The world of deceit is where they feel at home.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Keneeshaa mentioned the Bible in the caption of her videos, and Khushbu Sundar, who is close to Aarti, posted a cryptic note on Instagram. Her note read: “To those who say they believe in sayings of the Bible, “don’t take what is not yours”, should know this: your actions define you. Not surprised to see someone betray trust and steal, they prove it’s in their DNA to cheat. The world of deceit is where they feel at home.” {{/usCountry}}

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She added, “No point in blaming that one inhuman for showing its true colors and showing the world where they come from, I blame the person hiding behind in the shadows, for giving the platform to such to speak. Understand that your choices come with consequences, and the wounds you inflict can last a lifetime. Remember Bible says those with pure heart and clean mind, remain close to God.” Aarti liked the post.

Keneeshaa leaves Chennai, hints at breakup

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Keneeshaa penned a long note on her Instagram, claiming that she ‘walked into this story with love’ and is walking out ‘with silence’. “I have given pieces of myself trying to protect a human being the world had already decided a story for. But I now understand something very clearly - in a world addicted to spectacle, kindness rarely stands a chance against chaos,” read a portion of her note.

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Addressing the film industry and those who both like and dislike Ravi, she added, “To the public, the cinema industry, the commentators, the people who love him, dislike him, defend him, mock him, or claim ownership over his life - he is now all yours. There will be no more explanations. No more defending. No more fighting battles that were never mine to carry in the first place. I was stupid to think that good people needed a chance to live and support in that realm is the best one can do. But I understand, that this place is only for liars, cheaters, manipulators and life extorters.”

She also mentioned that she is releasing him with ‘peace, love and complete detachment,’ as well as the ‘responsibilities’ she signed up for. “I only wish the world had allowed me to show what genuine love, loyalty and softness could have done. But perhaps this generation no longer trusts softness. Perhaps destruction is easier to digest than devotion. Perhaps people will always choose narratives built from emotion over truths built from sacrifice. But, there you go. You guys got you wanted.” she wrote.

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Keneeshaa mentioned that she has left Chennai, given up on music, therapy and everything else that concerns her. “Man can break what God creates I guess. Online bullying, manipulation and sorcery is what I leave because of. And with that, I am logging off Instagram and all social profiles as well until God wins. I ask all my friends, family and well wishers to give me the privacy I need. As of today: Feminism, you won. Happiness, you lost. Love and Light. Keneeshaa Francis,” she ended her note.

Since her note dropped, many on the internet have speculated that Keneeshaa has broken up with Ravi. The actor has yet to address it publicly.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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