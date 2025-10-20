Dude worldwide box office collection: Pradeep Ranganathan film remains strong despite clashes, mints 66 crore in 3 days

Dude worldwide box office collection: Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju's Diwali release Dude seems to be the first pick for viewers among other releases. The romantic dramedy opened to positive reviews and registered a strong opening. Now, Mythri Movie Makers has shared the box office update for the film overseas, which shows that Dude has marked a strong pull globally as well. (Also read: Dude box office collection day 3: Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju's film earns over ₹30 crore so far) Dude worldwide box office collection: Mamitha Baiju and Pradeep Ranganathan earned praise for their performances.

Dude box office update

The post shared by the makers revealed that Dude has now crossed ₹66 crores at the global box office within 3 days of release. The caption read, “DUDE has owned the DIWALI season. #Dude collects a gross of 66 CRORES WORLDWIDE in 3 days.” With Diwali ahead, Dude is expected to continue its box office bonanza in the upcoming days and cross the ₹100 crore by the end of its first week easily.

In India, Dude has managed to cross the ₹30 crore mark in three days. It faces competition from other Diwali releases, Bison and Diesel.

About Dude

Dude was released in Tamil and Telugu. Sarathkumar, Rohini, Hridhun Haroon, Dravid Selvam, Neha Shetty, Satya, and others also star in it, alongside Pradeep and Mamitha. It tells the story of two youngsters who have known each other all their lives, Agan (Pradeep) and Kural (Mamitha), whose world changes after she proposes marriage to him.

The HT review praised the film for its fresh pairing and spin on the stereotypical romantic plot. “Keethiswaran does a stellar job of using tried-and-tested tropes where needed but also flipping stereotypes on their head when it comes down to it. The best part about Dude is that you think you know where it’s all heading, but your thought process is often challenged as the film goes along,” read an excerpt from the review.