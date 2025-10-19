Dude box office collection day 3: Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju's film holds steady, earns over 30 crore so far

Dude box office collection day 3: Director Keerthiswaran’s debut film Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, was released in theatres this Friday amid high expectations. The film appears to be meeting those expectations and is holding steady at the box office. Dude box office collection day 3: The film stars Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in the lead role.

Box office update

According to trade website Sacnilk, the film earned ₹10.17 crore on its third day, bringing its total collection to ₹30.22 crore. The film has seen steady growth at the box office, with the Diwali festivities giving it a notable boost. Audience turnout has been strong over the holiday period, adding to its momentum. On Sunday, Dude had an overall 52.75 per cent occupancy in Tamil.

The Tamil film made a strong start with an opening of ₹9.75 crore, including ₹6.5 crore from Tamil and ₹3.25 crore from Telugu screenings. On its second day, the film saw a 5.64% growth, collecting ₹10.3 crore, with Tamil contributing ₹7.4 crore and Telugu ₹2.9 crore.

Dude has already surpassed the opening of Pradeep Ranganathan’s Love Today, which had collected ₹2.45 crore, and also overtaken his previous film Dragon, which opened at ₹6.5 crore.

On the other hand, Mamitha’s Premalu opened with ₹90 lakh, with both films expected to see growth in collections depending on word of mouth. Dude earned ₹3.89 crore from advance bookings.

About Dude

Directed by Keerthiswaran, Dude stars Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles, with Sarathkumar, Sai Abhyankkar, and Hridhu Haroon playing key supporting characters. Touted as a coming-of-age rom-com for the digital generation, the film revolves around a lively youngster exploring love, friendship, and self-discovery in contemporary Chennai. Backed by Sai Abhyankkar’s music and a relatable Gen-Z vibe, Dude aims to capture the pulse of modern romance. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film was released in Tamil and Telugu.

The film got mixed response on social media after its release, with many feeling that it is a mixed bag of Gen-Z romance, humour but missed potential. Several users on X (formerly Twitter) compared Dude to Thalapathy Vijay’s 2001 romantic drama Shajahan, calling it the “Gen-Z version” of the classic.