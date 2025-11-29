Search
Sat, Nov 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Fans think Dhanush's son, Yatra Raja, is a perfect mix of him and Rajinikanth after his appearance at IFFI 2025. Watch

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Updated on: Nov 29, 2025 03:16 pm IST

Rajinikanth was accompanied by his grandchildren as he was honoured at IFFI 2025 in Goa. But all eyes were on Dhanush and Aishwarya's son Yatra Linga.

At the 2025 International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held in Goa, Rajinikanth was honoured for 50 years of his career in the film industry. Accompanying him was his family, including his wife, children and grandchildren. Apart from Rajinikanth, it was Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s elder son, Yatra Raja, who caught everyone’s attention for his looks.

Dhanush's son Yatra Raja stole all the attention at IFFI 2025 when he accompanied his grandfather Rajinikanth.
Dhanush's son Yatra Raja stole all the attention at IFFI 2025 when he accompanied his grandfather Rajinikanth.

Yatra accompanies grandpa Rajinikanth to IFFI

Pictures and videos of Rajinikanth attending IFFI show him accompanied by his wife, Latha; children, Aishwarya and Soundarya; son-in-law, Vishagan Vanangamudi; and grandchildren, Yatra Raja, Linga, Ved Krishna, and Veer Rajinikanth Vanangamudi. Fans now believe that Aishwarya and Dhanush’s elder son Yatra, looks like a perfect mix of his father and grandfather. Pictures and videos of the 19-year-old show him dressed in a dark shirt and trousers. While Rajinikanth’s former son-in-law Dhanush wasn’t there, it looks like Yatra more than made up for it for the fans.

Fans think Yatra is a perfect mix of Rajinikanth and Dhanush

As soon as the pictures and videos began circulating on social media, fans couldn’t help but notice how similar Yatra looked to his father, Dhanush, and grandfather, Rajinikanth. “Dhanush's son (fire emoji),” wrote one excited fan. “#dhanush son Yatra looks like young version of @dhanushkraja sir..His attitudes looks like #Thalaivar #Rajinikanth sir,” wrote another. Others seemed to agree, because one fan commented, “Watching the elder one is an eye feast...he looks both like Rajini and Dhanush.” A fan even called him “Little Dhanush.” One fan thought even Linga was “ditto Dhanush.”

Rajinikanth honoured at IFFI 2025

On Friday, Rajinikanth was honoured for his five-decade career at IFFI, which he said feels like “10 to 15 years”. He also said that he would choose acting in “every lifetime”. “If I look back, it seems like I've just been around for 10 to 15 years, and that's because I love cinema and acting. Even if I were to have 100 janams (lives), I would like to be born as an actor, as Rajinikanth. Thank you for love and affection,” said the Tamil superstar. Last seen in Coolie, Rajinikanth will soon star in Jailer 2 and an untitled project produced by Kamal Haasan.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Fans think Dhanush's son, Yatra Raja, is a perfect mix of him and Rajinikanth after his appearance at IFFI 2025. Watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On