GOAT Twitter review: Fans call it Vijay's best movie after Master; ‘banger climax’ gets audience raving

GOAT Twitter review: Thalapathy Vijay starrer GOAT (The Greatest of all Time) released in theatres today, September 5 amid much fanfare and celebrations. Many fans gathered in theatres across the country to watch the film and the first reactions are pouring in. (Also read: GOAT movie review: This Thalapathy Vijay-Venkat Prabhu film is an action-packed, wholesome entertainer) GOAT Twitter review: Thalapathy Vijay has dual roles in the movie.

Vijay as a field agent and spy who has carried out over 65 successful operations in his career. The trailer gives a glimpse of Vijay's double role, playing a father-son duo. Fans are calling it one of Vijay's best movies. Many are praising the film's second half and climax. However, a few are also calling it rather 'mokkai' (boring).'

Reactions to GOAT

A fan called it a ‘blockbuster’, rating it 4.5/5. “#GOAT Review: BLOCKBUSTER -Commercial cinema at its best!🥵 -Entertaining first half -Peak second half Banger climax🥵🫡 Intresting cameos😉 Intro scene🔥 Thalapathy vs ilaya Thalapathy 💥 Rating - 4.5/5.”

Another fan tweeted, “We Won Thalaivaa @actorvijay 😭💥💥 BLOCKBUSTER🔥🔥🔥🔥.” A tweet read, “#GOAT BLOCKBUSTER 🔥🔥🔥 First Half - 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Second Half - 🔥🔥🔥.”

A fan called it ‘Vijay’s career best performance'. “Lot of twists and turns that keep u engaged in second half. As @archanakalpathi said u cant review the movie without any spoilers. So don't watch the reviews before watching the movie. Theatre la saravedi. First half was going good. Second half as @vp_offl said u can't predict many scenes. Eventhough its. 3 hrs movie didn't think to see the mobile in second half. For #VenkatPrabhu its an another #Mangatha.”

Another had a more mellow take, “#GOATTheMovie #TheGretestOfAllTime GOAT✨REVIEW Vijay sir acting is v good 👌decent screenplay.. younger Vijay is 🔥 de aging could have been done better..👎 Vijayakanth Ai to Vijay sir intro...not bad..😊 Sk cameo Ak reference seems wantedly..but worked in some scenes 2.5/5.”

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijaybalan had a less favourable review. “#Goat: BLOATS👎🏻 #TheGreatestOfAllTime❌ The WASTE(st) Of All Time,” he wrote.

About GOAT

It is directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh of AGS Entertainment. Thalapathy Vijay left his fans in awe with his action-packed avatar in the trailer of his 'GOAT' film.

GOAT is tipped to be a period science fiction film. The ensemble cast including Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Laila, Mohan, Aravind Akash and Ajay Raj take the sides of the hero and villain.

Vijay was last seen in the hit action drama Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.