Good Bad Ugly OTT release: When and where to watch Ajith Kumar's 179-crore-grossing comeback film

Good Bad Ugly OTT release: Netflix has announced that the Ajith Kumar film will release on its platform this month. The streamer made the announcement on its social media accounts on Saturday, . (Also Read | Good Bad Ugly movie review: This Ajith Kumar flick is a stylish, massy fan boy tribute to the star) Good Bad Ugly OTT release: Ajith stars as Arjun in the film.

Good Bad Ugly on OTT platform

The account of Netflix India South shared a poster featuring Ajith. A part of the caption, also in Tamil, read, “Watch Good Bad Ugly on Netflix, out 8 May in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.”

The film, which released in theatres on April 10, is being unveiled on an OTT platform in less than a month. Adhik Ravichandran directed the film, which stars Trisha Krishnan in the lead role. Good Bad Ugly grossed ₹179 crore worldwide and marked Ajith's successful comeback at the box office. The star's previous film, Vidaamuyarchi, had done lukewarm business. These are Ajith's first releases in over two years.

HT review of Good Bad Ugly

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "The film rests entirely on Ajith Kumar’s broad shoulders, and he pulls off Red Dragon with effortless ease. His screen presence is magnetic, and he gives his fans plenty to cheer for. But the film’s biggest flaw is its cluttered cast of villains—Arjun Das, Jackie Shroff, Rahul Dev, Raghuram, Tinnu Anand, Shine Tom Chacko, and Pradeep Kabra—all appear briefly and leave little impact."

About Good Bad Ugly

The film, an adaptation of the 1997 American film Breakdown, is an intense action-packed thriller that follows the story of Arjun (played by Ajith), a man who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue his wife, Kayal (Trisha), who has been captured by a notorious group in Azerbaijan.

Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions, the film also starred Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Ramya Subramanian. The film released just months after his movie Vidaamuyarchi's release, on February 6.