Good Bad Ugly review from Twitter: Fans call it ‘best entertainer from Ajith Kumar in last 14 years’

Good Bad Ugly reviews on Twitter: The wait is finally over for Ajith Kumar fans as his highly anticipated film, Good Bad Ugly, released today. As eager viewers flocked to catch the first-day-first-show, social media platforms erupted with a flurry of reactions. Also read: Ajith's 285-foot cutout outside Tamil Nadu multiplex crashes, people panic; internet asks ‘is this all worth it’ Good Bad Ugly reviews on Twitter: In the film, Ajith plays a retired gangster who is forced to return to his violent past.

While some fans were left awestruck by Ajith's signature mass entry, others praised the film's punchy dialogues, song tracks, and adrenaline-pumping action sequences. However, not everyone was impressed, with some fans expressing disappointment over the film's weak screenplay.

Ajith Kumar's film divides fans with its flaws and flair

Social media platforms were abuzz as fans took to their handles to share their reactions to Good Bad Ugly. The hashtag #GoodBadUgly trended rapidly, with fans debating the film's merits and flaws.

“Best entertainer from #Ajithkumar sir in last 12-14 years. Maybe better than #Mankatha First 5 mins little slow, after that just a mass mass mass,” wrote one, with another, “A mass-loaded fan feast with vintage #AjithKumar vibes, but weighed down by a thin plot”.

"OMG What a screen play @Adhikravi Maamey. We all Thala fans surrender in your feet... you are the OG fanboy... celebration,” gushed one fan.

One post read, “GoodBadUgly is an action-packed thriller🎬. The film revolves around a crime boss who takes a violent path of revenge after his son is kidnapped. With a mix of action, comedy, and the movie keeps the audience entertained. #Ajithkumar𓃵 intense performance”.

“The look of #Ajithkumar𓃵 sir the highlight. Best ever look in last 12-14 years. So pleasant to see him like that. Our handsome Hulk is back ❤️❤️. So entertaining so far #GoodBadUgly #GoodBadUglyReview,” shared another.

One shared, “MASS Feast for AKKKKK FANS. Our vintage AK sir is back. Looking the most stylish looks. Proper elevations for #AjithKumar. Added GVK BGM, Remix songs”.

However, not everyone was thrilled with the film's release. Some fans took to social media to express their disappointment, citing weaknesses in the screenplay and feeling that the film didn't quite live up to their expectations.

“Best Cringe of the Year award officially goes to #GoodBadUgly That fight scene was peak unintentional comedy — couldn’t stop laughing,” wrote one, with another sharing, “Best Cringe of the Year Award Goes to #GoodBadUgly”.

One fan shared, “Aadhik needs to mentally grow up. Just Ajit fan boy show. Not enough. Money wasted on screen and off. Useless movie. Not even one scene is original. people who support and celebrate this kind of movies, need to grow up . Such a waste of time , money and energy”.

Some dubbed the project as “mass loaded movie with weak screenplay & story”. “Looks & Music were the best. But very slow, major scenes seemed like forced mass & noisy. I dont think general audience can connect... Too many references... Strictly for thala fans only,” read one comment.

There was a fan who said, "As a AK fan expected more, some part worked some part didn't worked for me, but my wife throughly enjoyed the whole movie... No content no story , overall decent watch”, with another sharing, “ Simple plot, Overall Mass Comercial Entertainer. Dedicated to Thala Fans”.

"Not satisfied w/ Editing & music. Other artists could have been used more efficiently. #AjithKumar holds the entire movie on his shoulder,” shared one fan.

About Ajith's next film

Good Bad Ugly, helmed by Adhik Ravichandran, was released in theatres on April 10. The film's team recently shared the trailer. In it, Ajith plays a retired gangster who is forced to return to his violent past. The video also shows Arjun Das playing a scary villain and Trisha in an important role. There's a big twist teased in the story, making fans even more excited. The action comedy also reunites him with his Vidaamuyarchi co-star Trisha Krishnan. Good Bad Ugly also stars Prabhu, Prasanna, Arjun Das, Sunil, Rahul Dev, and Yogi Babu in key roles. GV Prakash has composed the film's music.