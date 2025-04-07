Ajith's 285-foot cutout outside Tamil Nadu multiplex crashes, people panic; internet asks ‘is this all worth it’

Fans of Ajith Kumar erected over a 280-foot-tall cutout of the actor outside a multiplex in Tamil Nadu. However, it crashed and fell, creating a moment of panic among the onlookers. The cutout was placed just a few days ahead of the release of Ajith's next film Good Bad Ugly. (Also Read | Ajith Kumar survives scary crash during race in Spain, fans want him to 'prioritise safety before thrill becomes regret') A huge cutout of Ajith crashed in a Tamil Nadu city.

Ajith's 280-foot-tall cutout breaks and crashes

A Reddit user shared a video of the moment when the cutout broke and fell on the ground. In the clip, many people were seen standing outdoors near the cutout. As it swayed, they started running away from it. When it fell to the ground, a few of them were seen holding their heads. As per Gulte.com, the 285-foot-tall cutout was kept at the PSS Multiplex in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu.

How internet has reacted

Reacting to the video, a person said, "He’s probably embarrassed by all these dumb things in his name at this point. How many times can a man tell people to decently get a life?" A person commented, “I wish for at least for a second, a thought passed in their brain thinking, 'Is this all worth it?'”

"AK fans might have to either expect a letterpad note from AK or Vid from Suresh Chandra soon," read a comment. "I saw a pic of it earlier, and it was already swaying cause the top half literally has no stability," said a Reddit user.

What Ajith told fans earlier this year

Earlier this year, Ajith had asked his fans to refrain from a couple of things and focus on their lives. As quoted by India Today, he had said, “My request to fans, watch films, everything is fine. But, Ajith vaazhga, Vijay vaazhga...neenga eppo vaazha poreenga? (Long live Ajith, long live Vijay... when are you going to live your life)?”

"I'm grateful for the love that you've given me. But, please look after your life. I'll be a happy man when I get to know that my fans are also doing very well in their lives. And when they are nice and kind to my peers, my co-stars, and they have nice things and words to say," he had added.

About Ajith's next film

Good Bad Ugly, helmed by Ravichandran, will release in theatres on April 10. The film's team recently shared the trailer. In it, Ajith plays a retired gangster who is forced to return to his violent past. The video also shows Arjun Das playing a scary villain and Trisha in an important role. There's a big twist teased in the story, making fans even more excited.