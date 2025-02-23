Trisha unveils her look as she joins Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly, fans can't keep calm. Watch

Mythri Movie Makers has announced that actor Trisha Krishnan has joined their film Good Bad Ugly. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, they posted a brief clip unveiling the first look of Trish from the film. (Also Read | Good Bad Ugly release date: Ajith Kumar film with Adhik Ravichandran to hit screens on this date) Trisha Krishnan will be seen in Good Bad Ugly.

Trisha joins Ajith's Good Bad Ugly

In the 17-second-long video, Trisha was seen looking around her as she stood inside a house. Her expression went from surprise to happiness as she spotted someone coming towards her. The actor was seen in a green top and denims in the clip.

The video was shared with the caption, “The ever charming @trishtrashers as #Ramya from the world of #GoodBadUgly (sparkles emoji). #GoodBadUgly grand release on 10th April, 2025 with VERA LEVEL entertainment.”

Fans excited about film's release

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Explosive! Good Bad Ugly packs style, swag, and pure mass. This one's gonna be a banger! I can't wait for this pair on big screens. Much much excited." A person wrote, "This is going to be epic."

About Good Bad Ugly

Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, also stars Ajith Kumar. The film is set to hit theatres on April 10. Ajith completed filming for the movie in December last year.

Trisha upcoming films

Fans will also see Trisha in Vidaamuyarchi with Ajith. The release date has been postponed. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the action thriller was earlier scheduled to be released on Pongal 2025. It also stars Arjun Sarja and Regina Cassandra.

Trisha will also feature alongside Suriya in his next movie, which will be directed by RJ Balaji. The film will feature music composed by Sai Abhyankkar and cinematography by G K Vishnu.

Her upcoming movies also include Identity with Tovino Thomas. Fans will also see her in Mani Ratnam's upcoming movie Thug Life. It also features Kamal Haasan, Ali Fazal, Abhirami, Nasser, Joju George, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The film will release in theatres on June 5, 2025.